Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers

CANUCKS VS PANTHERS

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TV: Sportsnet Pacific, SCRIPPS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Nov. 17 (road, 8-5 L) and Mar. 17 (home).

Vancouver is 22-14-6-4 all-time against Florida, including a 12-4-5-2 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Panthers (4-1-0 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Florida with 24 points (13-11-24) in 37 career games.

In 16 career games against the Panthers, Jake DeBrusk has 16 points (9-7-16).

Elias Pettersson has 12 points (4-8-12) in 12 career games against Florida.

In 15 career games against the Panthers, Brock Boeser has 10 points (7-3-10).

Kevin Lankinen is 7-3-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage, and three shutouts in 12 career games against Florida.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Panthers in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Marco Rossi has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games.

In his last five games, Brock Boeser has five points (3-2-5).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 17/25: VAN 5 at FLA 8

Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 5:10 remaining in the first period…Tyler Myers and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Jake DeBrusk doubled the lead 24 seconds later on the power play…Kiefer Sherwood and Hughes had the helpers…AJ Greer got Florida on the board with 4:10 remaining in the first…Seth Jones tied the game with eight seconds remaining in the opening frame…Luke Kunin gave the Panthers the lead 2:23 into the second…Evan Rodrigues doubled Florida’s lead just past the six-minute-mark of the second…Anton Lundell gave the Panthers a three-goal lead 1:07 later…Elias Pettersson brought Vancouver within two just before the eight-minute-mark of the period…Evander Kane and Hughes had the helpers…Pettersson made it a one-goal game 1:24 into the third…Sherwood and Tom Willander had the assists…Filip Hronek tied the game with his first of the season 1:50 later…Max Sasson and Kane were credited with the assists…Sam Bennett gave Florida the lead at 4:02 of the third…Jones scored his second of the contest with 8:19 gone in the period…Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 1:46 remaining in regulation…Hronek had three shots…D Elias Pettersson and Sherwood each had three hits…Myers blocked four shots…Jiri Patera made 33 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS