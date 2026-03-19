Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 17/26: VAN 5 vs FLA 2

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 3:49 into the first period with a power play goal…Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser had the assists…Matthew Tkachuk tied the game at 11:41 of the first…Pettersson scored his second power play goal of the game 1:59 later…Boeser and Rossi had the helpers…Rossi doubled the lead with 2:14 left in the first…Boeser and Liam Öhgren were credited with the assists…Sam Bennett made it a one-goal game just before the 11-and-a-half minute mark of the second…Aatu Räty re-established the Canucks two-goal lead 2:59 later…Evander Kane and D Elias Pettersson had the assists…Drew O’Connor gave Vancouver a three-goal lead with 14:25 gone in the third…Linus Karlsson and Tom Willander had the helpers…Pettersson had four shots…D Elias Pettersson, Räty, and Victor Mancini each had three hits…Willander blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs TAMPA BAY

Nov. 16/25: VAN 6 at TBL 2

at TBL 2 Dec. 8/24: VAN 2 vs TBL 4

Oct. 15/24: VAN 1 at TBL 4

Dec. 12/23: VAN 4 vs TBL 1

vs TBL 1 Oct. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 24 times on March 19 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-10-4-1. This includes a 5-7-2-0 record at home. Vancouver has won three of their last four games on March 19, including each of their last two at home (in 2022 and 2024).

have played 24 times on March 19 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-10-4-1.

PETEY FOR 200

Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509). Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529). With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).

reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).

CAN’T STOP KARLY

Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (t-10th and t-7th respectively as of Mar. 18/26).

BROCKSTAR

Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.

“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”

With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.

TWICE AS NICE

Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).

CHI-TOWN MAGIC

Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.

DENIUS PETTERSHOTS

Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.

now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward. Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.

HOME COOKIN’

With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).

ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA

With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience: Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland. Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia. Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden. Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist. Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.

organization completed their first Olympic experience:

IT’S TOLO TIME

Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history. This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.

(32 saves) and (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.

FIL FOR 200

Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 297).

passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 297). With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Jan. 25/26 vs PIT, Elias Pettersson tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290).

tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290). Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.

posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list. Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jayden Grubbe acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Josh Bloom, Mar. 13

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Washington in exchange for David Kämpf, Mar. 6

Curtis Douglas claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, Mar. 6

A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Boston in exchange for Lukas Reichel, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 6

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

Cole Clayton assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6

A second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026 acquired from Columbus in exchange for Conor Garland, Mar. 5

Jack Thompson acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jett Woo, Mar. 5

Cole Clayton recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 5

A second-round pick in 2027 and fourth-round pick in 2029 acquired from Dallas in exchange for Tyler Myers, Mar. 4

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 3

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Mar. 2, Mar. 3

Thatcher Demko placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, Mar. 3

Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1

Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 23

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 4/26 vs CAR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 14/26 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 14/26 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 9/26 vs OTT

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 9/26 vs OTT

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 7x, Latest Mar. 17/26 vs FLA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 14-2-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-36-7

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-29-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-9-6

Scoring First: 11-11-4

Allowing First Goal: 10-27-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4

On 1 Day Rest: 9-27-1

On 2 Days Rest: 7-7-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 13-12-4

Give up a PPG: 11-23-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-24-3

Less than 25 shots: 10-14-5

THREE STARS – MARCH

Rossi (10 pts)

Hronek (10 pts)

DeBrusk (5 pts)

M. Pettersson (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

Pettersson (5 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE