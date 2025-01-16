Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

CANUCKS VS KINGS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network West

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Kings this season: Nov. 7 (road, 4-2 W), Jan. 16 (home), and Feb. 26 (road).

Vancouver is 120-106-32-11 all-time against Los Angeles, including a 70-41-16-6 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Kings (2-3-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Los Angeles with 26 points (7-19-26) in 25 games.

In 21 career games against the Kings, Brock Boeser has 23 points (17-6-23).

Elias Pettersson has 21 points (9-12-21) in 19 career games against Los Angeles.

In 16 career games against the Kings, Quinn Hughes has 16 points (2-14-16).

Thatcher Demko is 5-2-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in seven career starts against Los Angeles.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 2-0-0 with a 1.35 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage in three career appearances against the Kings.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last seven games. Hughes leads all defenceman in assists (38) and points per game (1.21).

J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last 11 games.

Brock Boeser has eight points (7-1-8) in his last 11 games.

Elias Pettersson has three points (2-1-3) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 7/24: VAN 4 at LAK 2

Quinton Byfield opened the scoring 1:43 into the contest…Conor Garland evened the game with 5:40 remaining in the first…the goal was unassisted…Jake DeBrusk scored his third goal in as many games to give the Canucks the lead just before the six-minute mark of the second…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Hughes scored his third of the season on a screened shot from the left point early in the third…the tally was unassisted…Vladislav Gavrikov brought the Kings within one with just over six minutes remaining in the third…J.T. Miller scored an empty-netter with 1:14 left…DeBrusk had five shots…Kiefer Sherwood led the team with seven hits…Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson, and Carson Soucy each had three blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 26 stops.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS