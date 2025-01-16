Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kings

RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15
- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15
- Filip Hronek activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 14
- Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 13
- Filip Hronek recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 13
- Erik Brännström placed on waivers, Jan. 12
- Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 10
- Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 9
- Filip Hronek assigned to Abbotsford on a conditioning loan, Jan. 8
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 6
- Dakota Joshua placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 3, Jan. 6
- Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 3
- Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23, Jan. 3
- Guillaume Brisebois recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
- Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Phillip Di Giuseppe reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
- Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
- Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 11/25 at TOR
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 11/25 at TOR
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 14/25 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 14/25 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 11/25 at TOR
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Dec. 16/24 vs COL
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
- Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
- Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
- Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24
VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-4
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-13-6
- Allow 4+ Goals: 1-10-6
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 18-4-4
- Scoring First: 8-4-6
- Allowing First Goal: 11-10-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 1-4-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 10-7-7
- On 2 Days Rest: 6-2-1
- On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-2
- Score a PPG: 11-4-7
- Give up a PPG: 6-8-5
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-6-7
- Less than 25 shots: 9-8-3
THREE STARS – JANUARY
- Miller – 10 pts
- Lankinen – 10 pts
- Hughes – 5 pts
- Myers – 5 pts
DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection