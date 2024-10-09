Game Notes: Canucks vs Flames

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first meeting between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home), Nov. 12 (home), Dec. 31 (road), and Mar. 12 (road).

Vancouver is 119-141-33-10 all-time against Calgary, including a 69-58-18-8 record at home.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 29 points (8-21-29) in 34 career games.

In 26 career games against the Flames, Elias Pettersson has 26 points (12-14-26).

Brock Boeser has 26 points (12-14-26) in 33 career games against Calgary.

In three career games against the Flames, Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 with a 2.15 goals against average and a .935 save percentage.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face Calgary in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes scored 92 points (17-75-92) in 82 games in 2023.24, leading all defenceman in scoring and was named the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy.

J.T. Miller set career-highs in goals (37), points (103), plus/minus (+32), power play points (40), and game-winning goals (9) in 2023.24.

Elias Pettersson recorded 89 points (34-55-89) in 2023.24, setting career-highs in plus/minus (+20), power play goals (13), power play points (31) and game-winning goals (10).

Brock Boeser scored a career-high 40 goals in 2023.24, leading all Canucks in goals and power play goals (16).

The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division in 2023.24 and finished t-6th in the NHL.

LAST MEETING – APR. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 1

Tyler Myers opened scoring for the game with a shorthanded goal at 12:00 in the first period…Teddy Blueger and Elias Lindholm were credited with the assists…Nils Höglander scored the GWG at 13:28 in the first period…Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev were awarded the assists…Dakota Joshua netted his 18th goal of the season at 1:58 in the second period…Conor Garland and Myers assisted the goal…Calgary answered back with a goal in the third period…J.T. Miller extended the lead and concluded scoring for the game with a goal at 15:02 in the third period…Pius Suter recorded the lone helper… Miller extended his point streak to 11-games (410-14)…Myers (1-4-5) and Garland (3-2-5) extended their point streaks to four-games…Miller led the team in shots (5)…Joshua led the team in hits (8)…Thatcher Demko faced 40 shots and saved 39.

LAST 5 – vs CALGARY

Apr. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 1

vs CGY 1 Mar. 23/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 2

vs CGY 2 Dec. 2/23: VAN 4 at CGY 3

at CGY 3 Nov. 16/23: VAN 2 at CGY 5

Apr. 8/23: VAN 3 vs CGY 2 (SO)

FIRED UP FOR A NEW SEASON

The Vancouver Canucks open their 55th season by hosting the Calgary Flames. This is the 10th time the Canucks have hosted the Flames in franchise history in their regular season opener, and the first time since 2018.19.

NEW FACES

Entering the 2024.25 season, the Canucks have seven new additions that will be suiting up for the first time in a Canucks uniform: Jake DeBrusk agreed to terms on a seven-year contract on July 1 after posting 40 points (19-21-40) in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after scoring 36 points (17-19-36) in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kiefer Sherwood agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after potting 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24. Daniel Sprong agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 20 after scoring 43 points (18-25-43) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.24. Vincent Desharnais agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after recording 11 points (1-10-11) in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24. Derek Forbort agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting four points (0-4-4) in 35 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kevin Lankinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract on September 21 after posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.



RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7

Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6

Erik Brannstrom acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, 2x, Latest Apr. 6/24 at LAK, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 52, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…