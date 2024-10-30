Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

Firefighters Night - CDC
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS DEVILS

TV: Sportsnet One, MSG Sports Network

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Oct. 30 (home) and Mar. 24 (road).
  • Vancouver is 59-42-17-4 all-time against New Jersey, including a 32-15-11-2 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games against the Devils (2-2-1 in their last 5).
  • J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against New Jersey with 21 points (7-14-21) in 30 games.
  • In 19 career games against the Devils, Daniel Sprong has 12 points (5-7-12).
  • Jake DeBrusk has 12 points (6-6-12) in 23 career games against New Jersey.
  • In eight career games against the Devils, Quinn Hughes has eight points (0-8-8).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 1-0-1 with a 4.57 goals against average and an .862 save percentage in two career games against New Jersey.
  • Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Devils in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has nine points (5-4-9) in eight games this season and is currently on a six-game point streak (3-4-7).
  • J.T. Miller has nine points (4-5-9) in eight games this season and is currently on a three-game point streak (2-4-6).
  • Quinn Hughes has eight points (2-6-8) in eight games this season, tied for eighth amongst defenceman in scoring this season.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring 41 seconds into the second period…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek picked up the assists…J.T. Miller doubled the lead just past the three-and-a-half minute mark…Brock Boeser and Hughes recorded the assists…Miller scored his second of the night 1:04 later…the assists went to Ian Cole and Pettersson…Conor Garland re-established the a two-goal lead with 11 seconds left in the second…Dakota Joshua and Carson Soucy were awarded the assists…Pettersson scored his second of the night at 2:35 of the third period…Boeser and Hughes assisted on Pettersson’s 17th of the season…Joshua put home the empty-netter with 1:11 remaining…Teddy Blueger and Miller had the assists…Andrei Kuzmenko led the team in shots with six…Joshua had a team-high three hits…Soucy blocked four shots to lead the team…Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN 

NJD

Goals For/Game

3.38 (t-13th)

3.67 (9th)

Goals Against/Game

3.00 (t-9th)

3.25 (18th)

Power Play %

20.0 (16th)

30.0 (5th)

Penalty Kill %

84.6 (9th)

78.8 (17th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:15 (t-19th)

8:40 (16th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 7:00am PT on October 30, 2024

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 28/24: VAN 3 vs CAR 4 (OT)

William Carrier opened the scoring for Carolina…Brock Boeser evened the game for Vancouver under two minutes later…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists…Martin Necas re-took the lead for the Hurricanes…Jack Roslovic extended Carolina’s lead to two…Hughes scored his second of the season on a shot from the left point just before the eight-minute mark of the third…Boeser and Miller had the helpers…Pius Suter converted a pass from Daniel Sprong to even the game for Vancouver with 3:05 remaining in the third…Nils Höglander recorded the other assist…Sebastian Aho won the game in overtime for Carolina…Hughes led the Canucks in shots with six…Kiefer Sherwood had a team-high nine hits…Arshdeep Bains and Teddy Blueger each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 28 stops.

LAST 5 – vs NEW JERSEY

  • Jan. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4
  • Dec. 5/23: VAN 5 vs NJD 6
  • Feb. 6/23: VAN 4 at NJD 5 (OT)
  • Nov. 1/22: VAN 2 vs NJD 5
  • Mar. 15/22: VAN 6 vs NJD 3

J…T…MILLERRRRR

  • With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 28/24 vs CAR, J.T. Miller has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list.
  • Recording one goal and two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, J.T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30).
  • Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J.T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.
  • With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J.T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.
  • Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

QUINN-TASTIC

  • Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).
  • With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).
  • Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.
  • With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

HOMETOWN HERO

  • Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.

BLINK-1:05

  • Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

  • Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.

TYLER MYERS FOR 1000

  • Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

  • Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
  • Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
  • Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.
  • Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.

“THEY SEE ME ROLLIN’”

  • Scoring a power play goal on Oct. 15/24 at TBL, Conor Garland has points in three straight games to open the season. This is the second time in his career he has started a season with points in at least three straight games, joining 2021.22 (six games).

HÖG START

  • Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.

TWICE AS NICE

  • Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28
  • Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28
  • Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27
  • Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27
  • Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25
  • Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25
  • Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24
  • Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24
  • Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 17
  • Aatu Räty assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 16
  • Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14
  • Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10
  • Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8
  • Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
  • Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
  • Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7
  • Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6
  • Erik Brännström acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
  • Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Shots, Game: 34, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
  • Most Shots, Period: 16, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Most Hits, Game: 41, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
  • Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24
  • Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-1
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-2
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-2
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-0-1
  • Scoring First: 3-0-2
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-1-1
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 2-0-2
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
  • Score a PPG: 1-1-1
  • Give up a PPG: 1-0-2
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 4-1-2
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Lankinen – 25 pts
  • Miller – 10 pts
  • Hughes – 5 pts
  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Heinen – 5 pts
  • Garland – 5 pts
  • Myers – 5 pts
  • Bains – 5 pts

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

