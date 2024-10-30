Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 28/24: VAN 3 vs CAR 4 (OT)
William Carrier opened the scoring for Carolina…Brock Boeser evened the game for Vancouver under two minutes later…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists…Martin Necas re-took the lead for the Hurricanes…Jack Roslovic extended Carolina’s lead to two…Hughes scored his second of the season on a shot from the left point just before the eight-minute mark of the third…Boeser and Miller had the helpers…Pius Suter converted a pass from Daniel Sprong to even the game for Vancouver with 3:05 remaining in the third…Nils Höglander recorded the other assist…Sebastian Aho won the game in overtime for Carolina…Hughes led the Canucks in shots with six…Kiefer Sherwood had a team-high nine hits…Arshdeep Bains and Teddy Blueger each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 28 stops.
LAST 5 – vs NEW JERSEY
- Jan. 6/24: VAN 6 at NJD 4
- Dec. 5/23: VAN 5 vs NJD 6
- Feb. 6/23: VAN 4 at NJD 5 (OT)
- Nov. 1/22: VAN 2 vs NJD 5
- Mar. 15/22: VAN 6 vs NJD 3
J…T…MILLERRRRR
- With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 28/24 vs CAR, J.T. Miller has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list.
- Recording one goal and two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, J.T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30).
- Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J.T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.
- With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J.T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.
- Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.
QUINN-TASTIC
- Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).
- With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).
- Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.
- With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).
HOMETOWN HERO
- Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.
BLINK-1:05
- Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.
KEVIN BLANKINEN
- Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.
TYLER MYERS FOR 1000
- Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
- Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
- Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.
- Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.
- Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.
“THEY SEE ME ROLLIN’”
- Scoring a power play goal on Oct. 15/24 at TBL, Conor Garland has points in three straight games to open the season. This is the second time in his career he has started a season with points in at least three straight games, joining 2021.22 (six games).
HÖG START
- Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.
TWICE AS NICE
- Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28
- Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27
- Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 27
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25
- Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24
- Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 24
- Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 17
- Aatu Räty assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 16
- Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10
- Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
- Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8
- Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7
- Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
- Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
- Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7
- Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6
- Erik Brännström acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
- Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL
2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Shots, Game: 34, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
- Most Shots, Period: 16, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, Oct. 26/24 vs PIT
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 17/24 at FLA, 1st period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Hits, Game: 41, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 15/24 at TBL
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
- Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24
- Longest Pointless Streak: N/A
VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-2
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-0-1
- Scoring First: 3-0-2
- Allowing First Goal: 1-1-1
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 2-0-2
- On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
- Score a PPG: 1-1-1
- Give up a PPG: 1-0-2
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 4-1-2
- Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Lankinen – 25 pts
- Miller – 10 pts
- Hughes – 5 pts
- Boeser – 5 pts
- Heinen – 5 pts
- Garland – 5 pts
- Myers – 5 pts
- Bains – 5 pts
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection