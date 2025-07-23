Building Blue: It Was One Heck of a Rookie Season for Ty Mueller

Mueller
By Chris Faber

Abbotsford Canucks rookie centreman Ty Mueller knows how special this past season was as he made his pro debut, NHL debut, won a Calder Cup, and represented the Canucks at the AHL All-Star Game.

The 23-year-old Canadian was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has quickly moved his way up the depth chart in the Canucks’ organization. He is a two-way centre who prides himself on his play in the defensive zone and can contribute on both special teams’ units.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Mueller when asked about his first season as a professional. “Winning doesn’t happen all the time. So, for it to happen to me in my first year, that is something pretty special.”

His favourite part about playing with Abbotsford this season was how tight the locker room was. Every single player in the locker room got along well, and they bonded as a group with one single focus: working every day to win a Calder Cup.

Mission accomplished.

Mueller went from playing 40 games a year in the NCAA to playing 90 games this past season, including two games with the big club in Vancouver.

“It went by pretty quickly. It was all a whirlwind,” said Mueller about his two-game stint with Vancouver. “Here and there, I’ll sit and think about how cool it was to get that opportunity, and it just motivates me even more to get to the next level and be someone who can stay up there.”

A significant reason why Mueller was trusted with heavy minutes in the AHL, along with earning a call to the NHL, is his commitment to playing within a structured system and being defensively responsible. He led Abbotsford forwards with a +15 plus/minus rating in the regular season and was second to Arshdeep Bains in the playoffs, adding another +7 to his goals-for-to-against rate.

He looks at the centre ice position as somewhat of a third defenceman. It’s the way he has always approached playing the position, and he believes he grew a ton in every aspect of his game this past season, thanks to the support of the coaching staff in Abbotsford, accompanied by the support from the development staff.

“The staff out there helped a ton. I think having the Sedins around and coming out to help you with little skills that you don’t necessarily think are super important is awesome,” said Mueller. “If you’ve got those two guys teaching you something, that skill is clearly important. Manny, as our coach, too, having him be able to help me with faceoffs and give me little pointers on how to beat certain guys, helped a lot.”

Along with the growth in his game, Mueller learned a lot away from the ice as well. The youngster has always enjoyed cooking – his go-to is a steak in the cast-iron – but living on his own and learning to be a pro is where he thinks he grew the most.

“Just learning how to really take care of myself and make sure I’m ready to go for every game, feeling good, eating right, sleeping enough, all that stuff. I feel like that was one of the bigger steps I took this year,” said Mueller.

Setting goals is important to Mueller, but he also does not want to look too far down the road. He sets short-term goals that he can focus on with a day-to-day mindset, and that helps him navigate the ups and downs that come with a season.

Mueller now sets his sights on an essential offseason of training and is looking to show well at this fall’s training camp in Penticton. He has gone through the rigours of a professional season and wants to build on all the success he has had in his rookie year.

