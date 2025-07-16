CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the team’s complete 2025.26 regular season schedule. The Canucks kick off their 30th season at Rogers Arena on Thursday, October 9 as they host their division rival, the Calgary Flames. This will be the 11th time that the Canucks have opened their regular season at home against the Flames.

“There’s nothing like starting the season at home, surrounded by our incredible fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This year will be extra special as we mark 30 years of unforgettable memories at Rogers Arena. We’ve made some exciting changes, like our new premium black seats, to make the experience even better for everyone who walks through our doors. But more than anything, we’re looking forward to sharing another season of Canucks hockey together – full of passion, pride, and moments we’ll never forget.”

After the Home Opener, the Canucks will travel to Edmonton to face-off against the Oilers for Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday, October 11, before returning home for a Thanksgiving showdown against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, October 13 at 4:30pm PT.

CLICK HERE to view a complete list of dates and opponents for the 2025.26 regular season.

Key Matchups:

Vancouver opens the new campaign against the Calgary Flames in the team’s Home Opener on Thursday, October 9 at 7:00pm .

. Reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens make their only trip to Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 25 at 4:00pm .

. Connor Hellebuyck, the fifth goaltender in NHL history to win both the Hart and Vezina Trophy in the same season, and the Winnipeg Jets make their first trip of the season to Vancouver on Tuesday, November 11 at 7:00pm .

. The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, and the Washington Capitals arrive at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, January 21 at 7:00pm .

. One of the most anticipated opponents of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs, travel to Vancouver on Saturday, January 31 at 4:00pm , in the team’s final home game before the Olympic Break.

, in the team’s final home game before the Olympic Break. The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their lone trip to the West Coast to take on the Canucks on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00pm .

. Vancouver wraps up its home schedule on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00pm against reigning Lady Byng Trophy winner Anze Kopitar the Los Angeles Kings.

Season Overview:

Crazy Eights : Vancouver will have two homestands of eight games in 2025.26, with the first one opening on Saturday, January 17 at 7:00pm against the Edmonton Oilers and concluding on Saturday, January 31 against Toronto. The second eight game home stretch will run from Monday, March 2 against the Dallas Stars at 7:00pm through Thursday, March 26 against Los Angeles at 7:00pm.

: Vancouver will have two homestands of eight games in 2025.26, with the first one opening on Saturday, January 17 at 7:00pm against the Edmonton Oilers and concluding on Saturday, January 31 against Toronto. The second eight game home stretch will run from Monday, March 2 against the Dallas Stars at 7:00pm through Thursday, March 26 against Los Angeles at 7:00pm. Backstreet’s Back (to back) : The Canucks will have 14 sets of back-to-back games this season, including three in each of November, December, and January, as well as two in October and April, and one in March.

: The Canucks will have 14 sets of back-to-back games this season, including three in each of November, December, and January, as well as two in October and April, and one in March. Hitting the Road : The team’s longest road trip of the season will be six games, spanning January 6-15. Along the way, the Canucks will make stops in Buffalo, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Columbus.

: The team’s longest road trip of the season will be six games, spanning January 6-15. Along the way, the Canucks will make stops in Buffalo, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Columbus. Weekly Planner: Vancouver plays most often on Saturday’s this season, with their fewest games coming on Wednesday. The breakdown by day of the week is as follows: Monday – 12 Tuesday – 13 Wednesday – 7 Thursday – 15 Friday – 8 Saturday – 19 Sunday – 8

Vancouver plays most often on Saturday’s this season, with their fewest games coming on Wednesday. The breakdown by day of the week is as follows: Olympic Return: The league schedule will pause from February 6-24, 2026, as NHL players will travel to Italy to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Two Canucks have already been named to their respective countries preliminary rosters: Quinn Hughes (USA) and Teddy Blueger (Latvia).

Single-game tickets for regular season games will be available for purchase at 10:00am PT on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 5 for Season Ticket Members and Partners

Wednesday, August 6 for individuals signed up for Canucks Priority Access List

Thursday, August 7 for the general public

Sign up HERE for the Canucks Priority Access List and get first access to tickets, promotions, and more!

Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now for the 2025.26 season. Fans who want access to the best seats for all of the big games can inquire about Season Ticket Memberships now at 604.899.4625 or tickets.canucks.com.

Game Packs are on-sale now! Click here to secure your choice of game packs, with three games in each pack!