CANUCKS ACQUIRE 4TH ROUND PICK IN 2028 FROM TORONTO

In exchange for Dakota Joshua

Trade Alert - CUTOUTS - MEDIA WALL 11
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a 4th round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dakota Joshua.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” said Allvin. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”

Joshua was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round, 128th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played parts of two seasons for the St. Louis Blues, before signing with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent on July 13, 2022. The 6’3”, 206lbs forward accumulated 69 points (36-33-69) and 158 penalty minutes in 199 games with Vancouver.

The additional pick provides Vancouver with a total of eight selections in the 2028 Draft.

News Feed

Building Blue: Canucks Newcomer Chase Stillman Primed to Elevate His Game in Third Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Prospect Development

Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Taking his Game to the Next Level

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BRAEDEN COOTES ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Building Blue: Wilson Björck Brings his Winning Ways to Canucks and Colorado College

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JETT WOO ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NIKITA TOLOPILO ON A TWO-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Building Blue: Matthew Lansing’s USHL and Team USA Experience Help Build a Complete Game

Wrapping Up Canucks Development Camp

Brock Boeser Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss His New Seven-Year Contract

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PIERRE-OLIVIER JOSEPH ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Brings Speed and Growth Mindset to Canucks Development Camp

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, JOSEPH LABATE, & JIMMY SCHULDT, ON TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BROCK BOESER ON A SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT 