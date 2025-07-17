CANUCKS ACQUIRE 4TH ROUND PICK IN 2028 FROM TORONTO

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a 4th round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Dakota Joshua.

“Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation,” said Allvin. “Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto.”

Joshua was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round, 128th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played parts of two seasons for the St. Louis Blues, before signing with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent on July 13, 2022. The 6’3”, 206lbs forward accumulated 69 points (36-33-69) and 158 penalty minutes in 199 games with Vancouver.

The additional pick provides Vancouver with a total of eight selections in the 2028 Draft.