Nils Höglander, Nils Åman and Wilson Björck Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Their Development and Offseason Work

PodcastEpsiode25_v2 3
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Nils Höglander, Nils Åman, and Wilson Björck join host Chris Faber on the most recent episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast. Höglander and Åman talk about their respective seasons and what they want to focus on in the offseason.

Vancouver Canucks 2025 fifth-round pick Wilson Björck talks about his hockey journey, draft day, and development camp.

Höglander reflects on turning his season around and even though it wasn’t the start he wanted, he put in the work to regain his confidence and get back to playing to his identity.

“The tough start I had, I’ve got to think back, I'm pretty proud that I turned it around. It wasn't that easy to do. It felt like I had a lot of games [where] I was struggling and [had] no energy, and couldn't really play my game. I kept grinding and did small things over and over again, and I didn't quit. I turned it around at the end,” he said.

Höglander works out with friends in the summers and when it comes to his summer skates, he gets on the ice with fellow Canucks Marcus Pettersson and Linus Karlsson. Höglander says he’ll be doing a lot of video work in the summer as well to help his game for next season.

“I’ve got to talk to the coach about working on my game system-wise. I have that quickness, that grind in me, but to take the other step for me, it's to be like more of a system guy. Know the system better, know when I’ve got to make a play or not, I think that's the biggest part for me to move forward for next year,” Höglander said.

He also talks about enjoying some down time on the water in the summer, going fishing and being outdoors; two of his favourite pastimes.

Åman talks about spending time playing with Abbotsford and his development in the AHL this past season.

“When you play a lot, this builds a lot of confidence. It helps a lot, too. And the coaching stuff down there is great too,” Åman said.

He also talked about what he’s looking to do in the offseason, using his experience over the last three years to make strides in his game.

“Trying to get bigger and stronger, of course, and faster. [I'm] trying to get better at everything. I know now how the game is going, and you have to be strong on the battles and around the corners and all that stuff,” he said.

Björck talks about being on the ice with Henrik and Daniel Sedin during Canucks development camp and what it was like playing with his brother growing up.

“When I got drafted, the first the first message was from the Sedins, and I was just like ‘What?’ How cool was that and when I first met them, they seemed like super nice guys, they were so welcoming. Today, I got some tips and feedback from Daniel and it's like a dream come true,” Björck said.

He talks about making the jump to the NCAA hockey at Colorado College next season and playing on a North American rink.

“I think that's a good step to like to try the American style of hockey and just to go on a smaller rink. I don't really want to stay in Djurgårdens IF and then get traded to a lower division team, so I kind of want to be in one place and just be better every day,” Björck said.

In preparation for NCAA hockey, he’s working on the explosiveness in his game to help him on a smaller rink.

He also makes recommendations on Swedish foods that everyone should try.

All the podcasts are on YouTube here.

Watch the latest episode here:

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit canucks.com/podcast.

News Feed

CANUCKS ACQUIRE 4TH ROUND PICK IN 2028 FROM TORONTO

Building Blue: Canucks Newcomer Chase Stillman Primed to Elevate His Game in Third Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Prospect Development

Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Taking his Game to the Next Level

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BRAEDEN COOTES ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Building Blue: Wilson Björck Brings his Winning Ways to Canucks and Colorado College

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JETT WOO ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NIKITA TOLOPILO ON A TWO-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Building Blue: Matthew Lansing’s USHL and Team USA Experience Help Build a Complete Game

Wrapping Up Canucks Development Camp

Brock Boeser Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss His New Seven-Year Contract

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PIERRE-OLIVIER JOSEPH ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Brings Speed and Growth Mindset to Canucks Development Camp

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, JOSEPH LABATE, & JIMMY SCHULDT, ON TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland