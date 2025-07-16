Building Blue: Canucks Newcomer Chase Stillman Primed to Elevate His Game in Third Season of Pro Hockey 

Chase Stillman
By Chris Faber

Two seasons of professional hockey can bring many learning opportunities for a young player, and Chase Stillman is ready to take a big step in his game and grow his skills to be an effective player for the Canucks’ organization.

Stillman was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on July 13th and landed in Vancouver just one day later, as he will be the best man at his brother’s wedding in Whistler. The 22-year-old forward was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils and has now been traded twice since being selected 29th overall.

After a strong debut in the AHL, where he scored 14 goals in 54 games as a 20-year-old, last season was a difficult one for Stillman. His Utica Comets began the season with a 13-game losing streak and had a coaching change that made it difficult for Stillman to find his footing as he was starting to feel comfortable in the AHL.

Skating and keeping up with the pace have never been an issue for the sure-footed Stillman, but he did believe that the jump from junior to pro required some improvements in his quick decision-making. When he was traded to Pittsburgh and joined Wilkes-Barre, he found his confidence skyrocketed, and he was back to playing well with a fresh start.

He is now looking to grow within the Canucks’ organization, and having a relationship with both Adam Foote and Manny Malhotra gives Stillman a leg up for the beginning of his tenure with the organization.

Stillman attended summer skates with Malhotra when both were in Toronto last summer, and one of the players who helped him navigate his first two seasons of pro hockey was Adam Foote’s son, Nolan.

“I’m excited to start talking to Vancouver’s staff and management a lot more and just listen to them and hear what they have to say,” said Stillman. “They picked me up for a reason, so I want to get talking to them and honestly, ask, ‘What do I have to do? And what do you need me to do to be impactful here and play?’ That’s something I’m excited for, because whatever they ask me to do, I feel like I’m capable of doing it.”

When he is playing his best, Stillman uses his high-end skating and physicality to create havoc on a shift-by-shift basis. The forward loves to throw hits and be disruptive on forechecks. He is at his best when he is leaning on his strengths and can see his game growing more offence once he feels comfortable in his role.

“I feel like one of the key elements of my game is my skating. If I’m going to break into the league, it’s going to be as a checker. I feel like I can do it against some top lines with some extra practice. But I am confident my ability to be able to skate with anybody, to shut down the opposition and then go the opposite way and be able to produce offence as well.”

Stillman calls himself a physical player who plays hard and always finishes through on his checks. He believes playing that style elevated his game and speeds up the pace of a shift. He wants to be a water bug-style player who builds on his foundation of being an energy guy.

When he is playing to his peak, Stillman is getting a lot of puck touches below the goal line and working well in a cycle. From there, the goal is to funnel pucks to the net and create havoc in the opposition’s crease.

The young forward is excited about joining a Canadian organization and loves the passion from the fans in both the Vancouver and Abbotsford markets.

“I know the fans here love their hockey, and it’s something I grew up on. It’s no different from what my family’s household is like. So, it’s very exciting. Vancouver is a historic organization, and it would just be a lot of fun to be able to throw that sweater on for the first time,” said Stillman.

Whether it’s in Vancouver or Abbotsford, Stillman is excited to continue developing his game and working towards becoming a high-energy player who consistently contributes to team success every time he steps onto the ice. He is looking forward to growing his game with the support of the Canucks’ development coaches and wants to soak it all in as he begins a new chapter of his young hockey career.

News Feed

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Prospect Development

Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Taking his Game to the Next Level

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BRAEDEN COOTES ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Building Blue: Wilson Björck Brings his Winning Ways to Canucks and Colorado College

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JETT WOO ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NIKITA TOLOPILO ON A TWO-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Building Blue: Matthew Lansing’s USHL and Team USA Experience Help Build a Complete Game

Wrapping Up Canucks Development Camp

Brock Boeser Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss His New Seven-Year Contract

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH PIERRE-OLIVIER JOSEPH ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Brings Speed and Growth Mindset to Canucks Development Camp

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, JOSEPH LABATE, & JIMMY SCHULDT, ON TWO-WAY CONTRACTS

Canucks Sign Multi-Year Contract Extensions with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BROCK BOESER ON A SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT 

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH CONOR GARLAND ON A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 