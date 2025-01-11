Game Notes: Canucks at Maple Leafs

CANUCKS AT MAPLE LEAFS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Jan. 11 (road) and Feb. 8 (home).

Vancouver is 73-65-22-3 all-time against Toronto, including a 27-41-11-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs (3-2-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Toronto with 31 points (15-16-31) in 34 games.

In 20 career games against the Maple Leafs, Brock Boeser has 18 points (5-13-18).

Quinn Hughes has 16 points (1-15-16) in 16 career games against Toronto.

In 17 career games against the Maple Leafs, Jake DeBrusk has 11 points (6-5-11).

Thatcher Demko is 6-4-0 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 career starts against Toronto.

Kevin Lankinen has four career appearances against the Maple Leafs, holding a record of 0-3-1 with a 3.53 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (1-9-10) in his last seven games.

J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last nine games.

Brock Boeser has seven points (6-1-7) in his last nine games.

Jake DeBrusk has six points (3-3-6) in his last nine games.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 20/24: VAN 6 vs TOR 4

Nils Höglander opened scoring for the game at 3:06 in the first period...Sam Lafferty and Quinn Hughes assisted the goal...Hughes extended his point streak to three-games...Höglander scored another goal at 6:00 in the first period to set a career high for goals in a season...Nils Åman and Conor Garland registered the assists...Garland posted a goal at 12:58 in the first period...Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua recorded the assists and extended their point streaks to three-games...Garland would score another goal with a minute left in the second period, Blueger was credited with an assist on the play...J.T. Miller would score the GWG on the power play at 7:11 in the third period...Hughes and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists...Miller and Pettersson would extend their point streaks to three-games on the play...Pettersson extended the lead with a goal on the power play at 10:42 in the third period...Miller and Hughes assisted on the goal...Six Canucks recorded multi-point games, Garland (2-1-3), Hughes (0-3-3), Miller (1-1-2), Höglander (2-0-2), Pettersson (1-1-2) and Blueger (0-2-2), while three others got on the scoresheet...Pettersson led the team in shots (4)...Miller and Joshua led the team in hits (6)...The Canucks set a season-high in hits (34)...Tyler Myers led the team in blocked shots (5)...Thatcher Demko faced a season-high 46 shots and set a season-high in saves (42).

2024.25 TEAM RANKS