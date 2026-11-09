Canucks Return to Rogers Arena to Face Philadelphia Flyers on Monday Night

The Vancouver Canucks return to home ice on Monday night as they host the Philadelphia Flyers for a 7:30 p.m. game at Rogers Arena.

Monday's game will be the first matchup of the season between the Canucks and Flyers. The two teams will meet in Philadelphia on November 27th for their final matchup of the season.

Brock Boeser enters Monday's game with 498 career points after scoring a goal Saturday night in Edmonton. Boeser has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 19 games this season. When he adds two more points, he will become the eighth player in Canucks history to record 500 points with the franchise.

Elias Pettersson remains at a point-per-game pace this season. He has four goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 19 games.

Quick Hits on the Competition (all stats before Sunday night game against Calgary Flames)

The Flyers are 4-10-4 on the season and have lost five of their last six games.

They have played in three back-to-backs this season and have lost all six games. They play the Flames in Calgary on Sunday before Monday’s game in Vancouver.

They are 30th in the league for goals for (39) and 25th in goals against (60).

Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 14 points (4g-10a) through 18 games.

Matvei Michkov leads with 10 goals, five of which have come on the power play.

Travis Sanheim leads the team in ice time, averaging 25:06 per game.

Philly’s power play ranks 27th in the league and scores on 16.4% of its opportunities.

Their penalty kill ranks 11th and has killed 80% of penalties this season.

The Story: 300 for Fil

Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek picked up 300th point in the NHL on Thursday, becoming the 240th defenceman in the history of the NHL to do so.

Hronek has 144 points in 247 games with the Canucks and has been a leader for the group this season.

"Fil has done a great job of leading by example, and just in his overall demeanour when he comes to the rink; he's all business, and he wants to improve. He wants this group to get better, and then his on-ice play, we ask a lot of him in terms of the minutes he plays, the matchup he gets, but he does a great job of just playing to his skill set and doing the things we ask of him," said head coach Manny Malhotra.

Canucks' Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 3g-1a-4p

Elias Pettersson: 0g-4a-4p

Liam Öhgren: 3g-0a-3p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

Max Sasson: 2g-0a-2p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. PCT, and you can watch on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on KiSS West Coast.