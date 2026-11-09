Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flyers

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By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS FLYERS

TV: Sportsnet+, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season: Nov. 9 (home) and Nov. 27 (road).   
  • Vancouver is 39-78-13-5 all-time against Philadelphia, including a 16-35-12-3 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against the Flyers (1-3-1 in their last five).
  • Brendan Gallagher leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Philadelphia with 28 points (16-12-28) in 35 career games.  
  • In 24 career games against the Flyers, Jake DeBrusk has 13 points (4-9-13).
  • Luke Schenn has 12 points (2-10-12) in 27 career games against Philadelphia.
  • In 13 career games against the Flyers, Elias Pettersson has 10 points (3-7-10).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-1 with a 1.73 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage, and one shutout in four career games against Philadelphia.
  • Leevi Meriläinen has yet to face the Flyers in his career.    

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Elias Pettersson leads all forwards in blocked shots (24).
  • D Elias Pettersson ranks tied for fifth amongst all defencemen in hits (44).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 30/25: VAN 3 vs PHI 6

David Kämpf opened the scoring 3:45 into the opening frame…Drew O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Noah Cates evened the game just past the 12-minute mark of the first…Carl Grundstrom game Philadelphia the lead 3:40 in to the second…Travis Konecny doubled the Flyers lead with 3:40 left in the middle frame…O’Connor brought Vancouver within two 1:08 into the third…Kämpf had the only assist…Bobby Brink re-established the two goal lead 26 seconds later…Owen Tippett extended the Flyers lead with 2:41 remaining in the third…Tom Willander scored Vancouver’s third of the game with 1:44 remaining…Christian Dvorak scored the Flyers sixth goal into an empty net with 37 seconds left in regulation…Kiefer Sherwood had five shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Liam Öhgren blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 37 saves.

2026.27 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

PHI

Goals For/Game

2.89 (23rd)

2.21 (31st)

Goals Against/Game

4.58 (32nd)

3.37 (21st)

Power Play %

20.7 (20th)

17.2 (27th)

Penalty Kill %

63.5 (31st)

80.6 (10th)

Penalty Min./Game

10:31 (21st)

9:28 (16th)

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 7/26: VAN 2 at EDM 4

Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring 9:14 into the first period…Max Sasson evened the game with nine seconds remaining in the opening frame…Jamie Oleksiak and Guillaume Brisebois had the helpers…Jason Dickinson re-took the lead for Edmonton 49 seconds into the third…Leon Draisaitl doubled the Oilers lead at the four-minute-mark of the third…Brock Boeser brought Vancouver within one with 2:35 remaining in regulation…Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Draisaitl scored his second of the night into an empty net at 19:15…Drew O’Conner had four shots…Paul Cotter had five hits…Boeser blocked three shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 26 saves.

LAST 5 – vs PHILADELPHIA

  • Dec. 30/25: VAN 3 vs PHI 6
  • Dec. 22/25: VAN 2 at PHI 5
  • Oct. 19/24: VAN 3 at PHI 0
  • Oct. 11/24: VAN 2 vs PHI 3 (SO)
  • Dec. 28/23: VAN 1 vs PHI 4

ON THIS DATE

  • The Canucks have played 26 times on November 9 in the franchise’s history, going 5-17-2-2.
    • This includes a 1-5-2-2 record at home.
    • Tonight will be the Canucks first matchup against the Flyers on November 9.

CZECH OUT FIL

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s third period goal on Nov. 7/26 at EDM, Filip Hronek registered his 300th career point, becoming the ninth Czech defenceman in NHL history reach the 300-point mark.
    • Hronek is also the only active Czech defenceman with 300 career points.
  • With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).
  • Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.
  • Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).

JAKE THE SNAKE

  • Scoring his 34th power play goal since joining the Canucks prior to the 2024.25 season on Nov. 3/26 vs ANA, Jake DeBrusk tied Pavel Dorofeyev for the third-most power play goals in the NHL in that timeframe (fourth as of Nov. 6/26).

FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET

  • Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
  • Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

MOVIN’ ON UP

  • Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
  • Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
  • Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
  • With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).

LEKKER-MÄGIC

  • Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
    • This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

MULTI-POINT PETEY

  • Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
  • With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

  • Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
    • This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

BROCKSTAR

  • Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57).
    • This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.
  • Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.
    • Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.
  • With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90). 
    • Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
  • Recording an assist on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261).
    • Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.

POWER PETEY

  • Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
    • Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
  • Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
    • Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

G-PETEY

  • Doubled Vancouver’s lead on Oct. 15/26 at FLA, D Elias Pettersson tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26.
  • Tying the game on Oct. 11/26 at NYR, D Elias Pettersson notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal.
  • Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, D Elias Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal.

READY TO BROCK & ROLL

  • Entering 2026.27, Brock Boeser is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories:
    • Tied with Todd Bertuzzi for fifth on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (79).
      • Passed on Oct. 13/26 at NYI
    • Tied with J.T. Miller for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (165).
      • Passed on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
    • One assist behind Brendan Morrison for 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list (257).
      • Tied on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
      • Passed on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
    • Two goals behind Tony Tanti for eighth on the Canucks all-time even-strength goals list (147). 

SWEDE START TO THE SEASON

  • Recording an assist on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening home assist streak to four games, tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history (H. Sedin: 5 games in 2010.11, Hronek: 6 games in 2023.24, Gradin 8 games in 1983.84).
  • With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 8/26 at CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening point streak to five games (2-6-8), tied for the longest of his career and tied for the eighth-longest season-opening point streak in franchise history.

BETTER CALL PAUL

  • Opening the scoring on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Paul Cotter notched his fourth goal in his fourth game as a Canuck, matching Curt Fraser (1978), Elias Pettersson (2018) and Tyler Toffoli (2020) for the second-most goals scored by a player in their first four games as a Canuck.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Brandon Buhr assigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 7
  • Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30
  • Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30
  • Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26
  • Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25
  • Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 15
  • Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr acquired from Toronto in exchange for Aatu Räty, Oct. 15
  • Aatu Räty placed on waivers, Oct. 14
  • Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Sept. 28

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/25 at SJS
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 5/26 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 5/26 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 7/26 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, 2nd & 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 10/26 at NJD
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 3x, Latest Nov. 3/26 vs ANA
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/26 at NYR
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Shots, Period: 13, 2x, Latest Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, 1st period
  • Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, 2x, Latest Oct. 29/26 at SJS
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
  • Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: 10 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Oct 29 - Nov. 7/26 (0-5-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 3-2-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-13-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 2-12-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-3-1
  • Scoring First: 1-4-1
  • Allowing First Goal: 2-11-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 2-9-1
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-3-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0
  • Score a PPG: 2-9-0
  • Give up a PPG: 3-12-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-4-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-11-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

  • DeBrusk (2 pts)

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (4 pts)

\3 points are awarded for a First Star selection, 2 points for a Second Star selection, 1 point for a Third Star selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Friday, November 13: Vancouver vs New York Rangers, 7:00pm PCT
  • Sunday, November 15: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PCT
  • Monday, November 16: Vancouver at Utah, 7:30pm PCT
  • Thursday, November 19: Vancouver at Seattle, 7:40pm PCT
  • Saturday, November 21: Vancouver vs Minnesota, 8:00pm PCT

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