Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS AT OILERS

TV: Sportsnet, TVAS

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Sept. 29 (road, 6-5 OTW), Oct. 1 (home, 9-7 L), Nov. 7 (road), and Mar. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 116-128-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 52-72-7-8 record on the road.

The Canucks are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games against the Oiles (2-3-0 in their last five).

Brock Boeser leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 37 points (20-17-37) in 39 career games.

In 31 career games against the Oilers, Elias Pettersson has 26 points (10-16-26).

Filip Hronek has 20 points (3-12-15) in 20 career games against Edmonton.

In 27 career games against the Oilers, Brendan Gallagher has 15 points (7-8-15).

Kevin Lankinen is 2-6-0 with a 5.38 goals-against average and an .840 save percentage in nine career games against Edmonton.

Leevi Meriläinen has one career appearance against the Oilers, going 0-1-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson leads all forwards in blocked shots (24).

D Elias Pettersson ranks sixth amongst all defencemen in hits (41).

LAST MEETING – OCT. 1/26: VAN 7 vs EDM 9

Vasily Podkolzin opened the scoring on the power play 9:26 into the first period…Owen Michaels doubled the lead five minutes later…Evan Bouchard added another 16 seconds later…Ryan Shea made it a four goal first period for Edmonton at 19:32 of the opening frame…Leon Draisaitl added a fifth 27 seconds into the second…Paul Cotter got Vancouver on the board at 4:31 of the middle frame…Liam Öhgren had the only assist…Trent Frederic got one back for the Oilers 33 seconds later…Brock Boeser scored the Canucks second of the contest 43 seconds later…Cotter and Jamie Oleksiak had the helpers…Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen scored shorthanded goals 34 seconds apart, beginning with McDavid at 7:49 of the second…Arshdeep Bains scored the Canucks third of the evening in the final second of the middle period…Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the assists…Marco Rossi scored his second of the season 1:53 into the third…Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Tom Willander were awarded the assists…Rossi scored his second of the night 2:50 later…Bains and Luke Schenn were credited with the assists…Pettersson scored a power play goal at 7:37 to bring Vancouver within two…Rossi and Boeser had the helpers…Draisaitl re-established a three-goal lead with 9:26 gone in the final frame…Oleksiak scored Vancouver’s seventh of the contest with 1:29 remaining in regulation…Hronek and Pettersson had the assists…Rossi and Jake DeBrusk each had four shots…Pettersson had eight hits…Hronek blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 12 saves…Leevi Meriläinen made 10 saves in relief.