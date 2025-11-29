Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 28/25: VAN 2 at SJS 3

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 4:28 into the first period…Conor Garland and Tom Willander had the assists…Will Smith tied the game 4:57 later on the power play…Elias Pettersson re-took the lead for Vancouver just past the three-minute mark of the second…Evander Kane and Filip Hronek had the helpers…William Eklund evened the game on the power play with 5:57 left in the middle frame…Adam Gaudette gave San Jose the lead 1:14 later…Boeser, Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk each had five shots…D Elias Pettersson had five hits…Quinn Hughes blocked two shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs LOS ANGELES

Feb. 26/25: VAN 3 at LAK 2 (OT)

at LAK 2 (OT) Jan. 16/25: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Nov. 7/24: VAN 4 at LAK 2

at LAK 2 Apr. 6/24: VAN 3 at LAK 6

Mar. 25/24: VAN 2 vs LAK 3

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479).

passed Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (479). Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Elias Pettersson tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478). Pettersson also passed J.T. Miller for the 10th most assists in franchise history.

tied Pavel Bure for the seventh-most points in franchise history (478). With the opening goal on Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250).

passed Jaroslav Modry for the ninth-most points by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (250). Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.

passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186).

passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186). Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).

passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).

passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60). With two assists on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for ninth on franchise’s the multi-assist game list (59).

tied J.T. Miller for ninth on franchise’s the multi-assist game list (59). Recording three points on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser passed J.T. Miller for 11th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (440).

BROCKSTAR

Opening the scoring on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Brock Boeser passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450).

passed Todd Bertuzzi for 10th in the Canucks all-time scoring list (450). Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (449).

tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (449). With his game-winning goal at 14:15 of the third period on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history.

passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history. Scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29).

tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29). Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history. The assist also moved Boeser passed Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).

tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history.

MR. MILESTONE

With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s second period tally on Nov. 28/25 at SJS, Evander Kane reached the 300-assist milestone for his career. Kane becomes the fifth player from the 2009 draft class to have both 300 career goals and 300 career assists, joining John Tavares, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Nazem Kadri.

reached the 300-assist milestone for his career. Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver. The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.

became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver.

MAN ON A MINSK-SSION

Making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in a game in NHL history.

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording an assist on Nov. 26/25 at ANA, Quinn Hughes notched his 20th assist of the season in his 19th game. He joins Bobby Orr (6x), Paul Coffey (5x), Cale Makar (3x), Phil Housley (3x), and Denis Potvin (3x) as the only defencemen in NHL history to record 20 or more assists in their first 20 games of a season.

notched his 20th assist of the season in his 19th game. He joins Bobby Orr (6x), Paul Coffey (5x), Cale Makar (3x), Phil Housley (3x), and Denis Potvin (3x) as the only defencemen in NHL history to record 20 or more assists in their first 20 games of a season. After appearing in his 450th career game on Nov. 20/25 vs DAL, Quinn Hughes has 429 career points (60-369-429). The only players in franchise history with more points through their first 450 career games with the club are: Pavel Bure (478 in 428 games), Elias Pettersson (443), J.T. Miller (437 in 404 games), and Thomas Gradin (431).

has 429 career points (60-369-429). The only players in franchise history with more points through their first 450 career games with the club are: Pavel Bure (478 in 428 games), Elias Pettersson (443), J.T. Miller (437 in 404 games), and Thomas Gradin (431). With three assists on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Quinn Hughes has 10 assists in his last three games played (Nov. 11/25-Nov. 17/25), the most assists by a Canucks skater in any three-game stretch in franchise history. His 10 assists tie him with Bobby Orr, Ron Stackhouse, Borje Salming, and Paul Coffey for the second-most assists in a three-game span by a defenceman in NHL history. With three consecutive games of at least three assists, Hughes tied Paul Coffey, Ray Bourque, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar for the most consecutive games of 3+ assists in NHL history.

has 10 assists in his last three games played (Nov. 11/25-Nov. 17/25), the most assists by a Canucks skater in any three-game stretch in franchise history. Recording four assists on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes posted four assists in a game for the third time in his career, tying Pavel Bure for the third-most instances in Canucks history, trailing only Thomas Gradin and Henrik Sedin (both 5x). With two power play assists, Hughes now has 66 power play assists since the start of 2023.24, the fourth-most in the NHL (now 67 PPA after Nov. 17/25 at FLA).

posted four assists in a game for the third time in his career, tying Pavel Bure for the third-most instances in Canucks history, trailing only Thomas Gradin and Henrik Sedin (both 5x). With three points (0-3-3) on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes passed Bo Horvat for 13th on the Canucks all-time scoring list.

passed Bo Horvat for 13th on the Canucks all-time scoring list. Recording an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes now has 64 power play assists since the start of the 2023.24 season, the most amongst defencemen and fourth-most across the NHL.

now has 64 power play assists since the start of the 2023.24 season, the most amongst defencemen and fourth-most across the NHL. With an assist on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes extended his point streak against Columbus to nine games, tying Kris Letang and Lubomir Visnovsky for the longest point streak by a defenceman against the Blue Jackets in NHL history.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Jake DeBrusk netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span. The goal was DeBrusk’s seventh of the 2025.26 season, tied for the second-most in the league.

netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span. With a power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Jake DeBrusk notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.

notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span. Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Jake DeBrusk now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.

now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span. Tying the game with a power play goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Jake DeBrusk has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time.

has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time. Opening the scoring on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Jake DeBrusk recorded his 11th career goal against the Blue Jackets, tied for his most against any franchise (also 11 vs MTL).

MYERS MILESTONES

Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.

SHORTHANDED SNIPERS

With his eighth career shorthanded goal, scored on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller and Matt Cooke for the ninth most in Canucks history.

tied J.T. Miller and Matt Cooke for the ninth most in Canucks history. Scoring a shorthanded goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded goals since the start of the 2023.24 season, tied for the third-most amongst players averaging 15 minutes or less of time on ice per game.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Scoring the overtime winner at 4:58 of the extra frame on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the second-latest overtime winner in franchise history, only bested by Sami Salo on Oct. 20/06 (4:59).

LAN-KING OF THE SHOOTOUT

After all three Blues shooters failed to score in the shootout on Oct. 30/25 at STL, Kevin Lankinen passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts). Thatcher Demko currently ranks second amongst active goaltenders in shootout save percentage in NHL history (.811).

passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts).

KIEFER SCOREWOOD

Kiefer Sherwood scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players.

scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players. Scoring two goals on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Kiefer Sherwood now has five goals through the Canucks first four home games of the season, tying Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Geoff Courtnall, and Markus Naslund for the third-most goals in Vancouver’s first four home games of a season in franchise history.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

2023 11th overall pick Tom Willander made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round.

made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round. Newly acquired forward Lukas Reichel is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019). Reichel is the nephew of former NHLer and IIHF Hall of Famer Robert Reichel, who suited up for 830 NHL games across 11 seasons in the league.

is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 25

Mackenzie MacEachern reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 24

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 24

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

David Kämpf signed to a one-year contract, Nov. 15

Victor Mancini activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 14

Thatcher Demko placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 11, Nov. 14

Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 12

Jonathan Lekkerimäki activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 12

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 8

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 7

Kirill Kudryavtsev reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Vitali Kravtsov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 4

Aku Koskenvuo assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Mackenzie MacEachern recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 3/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 23/25 vs CGY

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 28/25 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 28/25 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 26/25 at ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 28/25 vs NYR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Nov. 23/25 vs CGY

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/25 at ANA

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 3, Nov. 23/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT

Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, 3x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 8-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-12-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-9-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 9-4-0

Scoring First: 5-5-1

Allowing First Goal: 5-8-1

On 0 Days Rest: 2-1-1

On 1 Day Rest: 4-10-0

On 2 Days Rest: 3-2-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 8-5-2

Give up a PPG: 7-8-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 7-8-1

Less than 25 shots: 3-5-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Hughes (20 pts)

Kane (10 pts)

Boeser (10 pts)

Pettersson (10 pts)

O’Connor (5 pts)

MacEachern (5 pts)

Sasson (5 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE