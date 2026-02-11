Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Growing Confidence in First Full OHL Season

It has been a year of learning, developing, and growing for Vancouver Canucks’ prospect Kieren Dervin as he plays his first full season in the OHL.

Dervin was selected 65th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and spent most of the 2024-25 season with St. Andrew College. He played 10 regular-season OHL games and 11 playoff games with the Kingston Frontenacs, but is now in his first full season with them.

Dervin has picked up 12 goals and added 18 assists for 30 points in 39 games this season. He is leading the Frontenacs in points and feels good about how his game has grown over his draft-plus-one season.

“I just feel more confident out there. And know what I am capable of doing in this league. I think we’ve had a pretty, pretty strong season so far,” said Dervin.

“I think we’re getting better every day and every week with practices, and the games are going well right now. So, I think if we just keep it up for the rest of the season, hopefully we’ll be able to make a little bit of a push here and climb a little bit higher in the rankings before the playoffs start.”

The Frontenacs had a nine-game losing streak that began in mid-November, but the team bounced back with five consecutive wins. Dervin has been pleased with how his team has handled adversity this season and how the young group is learning to win in the OHL.

Dervin has been in constant communication with Canucks development coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek throughout the season. Their experience has helped Dervin as he navigated a mid-season injury that kept him out for three weeks.

In his last 10 games, Dervin has picked up four goals and five assists and is back to playing with the high level of confidence he had earlier in the season.