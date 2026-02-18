Building Blue: Ty Mueller is Driving His Line with Reliability

TyMueller
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

For a player whose game is built on details, Abbotsford Canucks forward Ty Mueller’s play has come from countless moments working on the ice and in the gym.

Mueller is finding his rhythm, and the 22-year-old is embracing the details of his game, and the production is following.

Abbotsford Assistant Coach Harry Mahesh says Mueller’s line blends creativity with stability, and he’s seen Mueller take consistent steps in his development.

“It’s been really good. He's just a good stabilizing guy - he's very predictable, and when you play with creative guys, they need that guy that's really easy to feed off. He's always in the right spot, he's always covering for those guys so they can take those offensive chances, and then through that and playing really smart, is the guy who kick-starts the production, and sometimes he's the guy who finishes it as well.”

Mahesh sees Mueller’s game coming together, as he leans on the full toolbox - skating, physicality, playmaking and finishing ability – to help generate chances and create space for his teammates.

“When I think of Mules, I just think of a really reliable guy, whether it's power play, penalty kill, five-on-five. He's a good, stabilizing guy as a coach to put out there in any situation,” Mahesh said. “He's really good at using his linemates and connecting that whole unit when he plays with them.”

Mueller put together a three-point night against the Ontario Reign this past weekend and now has six points (2g-4a) in his last four games. Mueller leads Abbotsford with 26 points (10-16-26) through 44 games.

The Cochrane, Alberta centre says the start to his season wasn’t what he envisioned, but he stayed positive and continued to focus on the details of his game. In practice, he pushed harder with every rep and extra touches, trusting that the work would translate.

He’s been consistent when the game demands it most, and it’s been paying off.

Mueller has primarily centred the top line, recently being flanked by Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and he’s also spent time alongside Anri Ravinskis. He credits the three wingers for helping his game.

“All three of them are great players – Bainsie, Lekkie, Ravi. They make the game a lot easier when you're out there with them. Whatever it is, whether it’s little plays, little touches to each other, or forechecking, getting pucks back, or knowing where each other are. It makes it a lot easier to play when they're out there, because they're so smart,” Mueller said.

Abbotsford has strung wins together over the last six weeks, and Mueller says they’ve had success because they’ve kept their eye on the process over the results. The coaching staff drives the importance of keeping good habits in practice and playing the right way.

“Everyone's buying in and we're having more fun at the rink,” Mueller said. “Guys are smiling again, which is nice to see, and I think it's just finally starting to click with our systems. We're more focused on our day-to-day details and figuring everything out, rather than the big picture.”

Despite roster movement throughout the season, Mueller says integrating new players into the locker room has been seamless. The second-year Abby Canuck says their culture is something they take pride in as a group.

“One of our best things is the culture we have down here. Everyone's welcome, everyone's friends with everyone, there's no cliques, and everyone gets along,” Mueller said.

“I think that makes it really easy for those guys to come in and they have a voice right away. They don't need to sit there and be shy; if they’re talking, everyone's going to listen, and it's an awesome place to be.”

With another third of the season remaining, Mueller hopes to continue building on his momentum and contribute even more offensively down the stretch. He likes the direction he’s headed, and it’s about getting a little bit better every day.

