Building Blue: Ty Mueller is Driving His Line with Reliability

For a player whose game is built on details, Abbotsford Canucks forward Ty Mueller’s play has come from countless moments working on the ice and in the gym.
Mueller is finding his rhythm, and the 22-year-old is embracing the details of his game, and the production is following.
Abbotsford Assistant Coach Harry Mahesh says Mueller’s line blends creativity with stability, and he’s seen Mueller take consistent steps in his development.
“It’s been really good. He's just a good stabilizing guy - he's very predictable, and when you play with creative guys, they need that guy that's really easy to feed off. He's always in the right spot, he's always covering for those guys so they can take those offensive chances, and then through that and playing really smart, is the guy who kick-starts the production, and sometimes he's the guy who finishes it as well.”
Mahesh sees Mueller’s game coming together, as he leans on the full toolbox - skating, physicality, playmaking and finishing ability – to help generate chances and create space for his teammates.
“When I think of Mules, I just think of a really reliable guy, whether it's power play, penalty kill, five-on-five. He's a good, stabilizing guy as a coach to put out there in any situation,” Mahesh said. “He's really good at using his linemates and connecting that whole unit when he plays with them.”
Mueller put together a three-point night against the Ontario Reign this past weekend and now has six points (2g-4a) in his last four games. Mueller leads Abbotsford with 26 points (10-16-26) through 44 games.