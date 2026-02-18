Building Blue: Ty Mueller is Driving His Line with Reliability

The Cochrane, Alberta centre says the start to his season wasn’t what he envisioned, but he stayed positive and continued to focus on the details of his game. In practice, he pushed harder with every rep and extra touches, trusting that the work would translate.

He’s been consistent when the game demands it most, and it’s been paying off.

Mueller has primarily centred the top line, recently being flanked by Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and he’s also spent time alongside Anri Ravinskis. He credits the three wingers for helping his game.

“All three of them are great players – Bainsie, Lekkie, Ravi. They make the game a lot easier when you're out there with them. Whatever it is, whether it’s little plays, little touches to each other, or forechecking, getting pucks back, or knowing where each other are. It makes it a lot easier to play when they're out there, because they're so smart,” Mueller said.

Abbotsford has strung wins together over the last six weeks, and Mueller says they’ve had success because they’ve kept their eye on the process over the results. The coaching staff drives the importance of keeping good habits in practice and playing the right way.

“Everyone's buying in and we're having more fun at the rink,” Mueller said. “Guys are smiling again, which is nice to see, and I think it's just finally starting to click with our systems. We're more focused on our day-to-day details and figuring everything out, rather than the big picture.”

Despite roster movement throughout the season, Mueller says integrating new players into the locker room has been seamless. The second-year Abby Canuck says their culture is something they take pride in as a group.

“One of our best things is the culture we have down here. Everyone's welcome, everyone's friends with everyone, there's no cliques, and everyone gets along,” Mueller said.

“I think that makes it really easy for those guys to come in and they have a voice right away. They don't need to sit there and be shy; if they’re talking, everyone's going to listen, and it's an awesome place to be.”

With another third of the season remaining, Mueller hopes to continue building on his momentum and contribute even more offensively down the stretch. He likes the direction he’s headed, and it’s about getting a little bit better every day.