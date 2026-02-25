Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

LAST GAME PLAYED – FEB. 4/26: VAN 2 at VGK 5

Jack Eichel opened the scoring 5:09 into the second period…Cole Reinhardt doubled the lead 1:25 later…D Elias Pettersson got Vancouver on the board at the 7:11 mark of the middle frame…Liam Öhgren and Teddy Blueger had the helpers…Ivan Barbashev re-established the two-goal lead 28 seconds later…Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first as a Canuck with nine seconds left in the second…Conor Garland and Blueger had the assists…Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a two-goal lead 2:31 into the third…Alexander Holtz added another 1:00 later…Garland and Öhgren each had three shots…Drew O’Connor, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, D Elias Pettersson, Blueger, Max Sasson, Öhgren, and Linus Karlsson each had two hits…D Elias Pettersson blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

LAST 5 – vs WINNIPEG

Nov. 11/25: VAN 3 vs WPG 5

Mar. 30/25: VAN 1 at WPG 3

Mar. 18/25: VAN 6 vs WPG 2

vs WPG 2 Jan. 14/25: VAN 1 at WPG 6

Apr. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 18 times on February 25 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 8-9-0-1. This includes a 6-7-0-0 record at home. The Canucks are 3-2-0 in their last five games on February 25, dating back to 2018.

ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA

With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the seven members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience: Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland. Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia. Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden. Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist. David Kämpf skated in five games for Team Czechia, posting three points (1-2-3). Lukas Reichel scored two goals and added an assist in five games for Team Germany. Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.

TWO OF A KIND

Recording two assists on Feb. 2/26 at UTA, Conor Garland recorded his 22nd multi-assist game as a Canuck, the fourth-most amongst Canucks skaters since he arrived in Vancouver in 2021.22.

IT’S TOLO TIME

Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history. This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.

FIL FOR 200

Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 292).

Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise's all-time assist list (291, now 292).

tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290). Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.

posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list. Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.

broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history. With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.

passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198). Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league (t-10th as of Feb. 24/26).

now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league (t-10th as of Feb. 24/26). Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season (t-9th as of Feb. 24/26).

“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”

Jan. 19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL (t-5th as of Feb 24/26). Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL (t-5th as of Feb 24/26).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 23

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Feb. 23

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 23

Ty Young recalled from Kalamazoo to Abbotsford, Feb. 17

Aku Koskenvuo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 17

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 4

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 4

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 4

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 4

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26

Zeev Buium placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26

Brock Boeser placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 24

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Josh Bloom assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 23

Teddy Blueger activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 21

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Cole Clayton, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick acquired from San Jose in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood, Jan. 19

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 2/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 4/26 at VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Feb. 4/26 at VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 3x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-32-5

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-25-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 16-8-4

Scoring First: 9-10-2

Allowing First Goal: 9-23-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3

On 1 Day Rest: 8-23-1

On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-11-4

Give up a PPG: 11-19-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-22-3

Less than 25 shots: 8-11-3

