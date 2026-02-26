Building Blue: Braeden Cootes Speaks on his Relationship with Sedins and Upcoming WHL Playoffs

Another part of his game that he feels has grown a lot during his time with PA is his work in the faceoff dot. The centres do a lot of video work on faceoffs, and Cootes credits Assistant Coach Cole Bell, who runs faceoff meetings ahead of every game and works with the players before and after practice on their skills in the dot.

On top of the Raiders’ coaching staff, Cootes has a lot of support from Daniel and Henrik Sedin. The Sedins have visited Cootes in both Seattle and Saskatchewan this season, and having the support of two Hall of Fame players is something that Cootes does not take lightly.

“I’m, for sure, pretty spoiled [with the Sedins]. I don’t know any other NHL team that has that luxury. I’m sure other NHL development coaches are great, but to have those two hockey minds in amazing,” said Cootes.

“Even during my time in the NHL this year, all the young guys would spend 20-30 minutes after practice with them. We would be doing skills, which is a privilege. It’s pretty cool that we have that resource.”

Cootes mentioned that he has a group chat with Daniel and Henrik, where they tell him things to work on, what he is doing well, and though they want Cootes to do his own thing, the help and guidance from the twins is something that the Vancouver Canucks’ 2025 first-round pick is making sure to take full advantage of.

On top of everything that is going well for Cootes with his new club, he is very happy with the billet family he is living with. Cootes spent three seasons with Seattle, and the move out to Saskatchewan was a momentous change in his life, but the family he is living with has made that change one he has thoroughly enjoyed.

“I’ve loved to get to know my billets. That’s where you’re living, and they have been so awesome to me; they are next-level amazing,” said Cootes. “They take really good care of me, the food is unreal, the house is great, and I am so comfortable here now, it’s great.”

One night that sticks out to Cootes was his birthday dinner that his billet family had for him. It was a steak and baked potato dinner that Cootes says would be hard to beat.

So yes, Cootes’ 2025-26 season has been a bit of a whirlwind. But those winds have calmed, and he now finds himself in a wonderful spot with a rock-solid living situation, the support of Daniel and Henrik Sedin, and a thriving Raiders organization with a strong culture.

The next couple of months are going to be fun to watch as Cootes makes a push for a WHL championship and the chance to play in this year’s Memorial Cup.