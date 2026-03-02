Game Notes: Canucks vs. Stars

LAST GAME PLAYED – FEB. 28/26: VAN 1 at SEA 5
Vince Dunn opened the scoring 7:36 into the first…Chandler Stephenson doubled the lead just past the halfway mark of the opening frame…Liam Öhgren got Vancouver on the board at 8:28 of the second…Conor Garland and Pierre-Olivier Joseph had the assists…Jordan Eberle re-established Seattle’s two-goal lead 5:19 later…Matty Beniers gave the Kraken a three-goal lead with 8:04 left in the third…Eberle scored an empty-netter with three minutes left in regulation…Tom Willander, Garland, Drew O’Connor, and Linus Karlsson each had three shots…Filip Hronek had four hits…D Elias Pettersson blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves.
LAST 5 – vs DALLAS
- Nov. 20/25: VAN 2 at DAL 4
- Oct. 16/25: VAN 5 at DAL 3
- Apr. 8/25: VAN 6 at DAL 5 (OT)
- Mar. 9/25: VAN 1 vs DAL 4
- Jan. 31/25: VAN 3 at DAL 5
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 26 times on March 2 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 9-13-3-1.
- This includes a 4-4-0-1 record at home.
- Tonight marks the first ever matchup between Vancouver and Dallas on March 2.
DENIUS PETTERSHOTS
- Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.
ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA
- With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the seven members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience:
- Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland.
- Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia.
- Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden.
- Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist.
- David Kämpf skated in five games for Team Czechia, posting three points (1-2-3).
- Lukas Reichel scored two goals and added an assist in five games for Team Germany.
- Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.
TWO OF A KIND
- Recording two assists on Feb. 2/26 at UTA, Conor Garland recorded his 22nd multi-assist game as a Canuck, the fourth-most amongst Canucks skaters since he arrived in Vancouver in 2021.22.
IT’S TOLO TIME
- Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
- Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.
- This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.
FIL FOR 200
- Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 292).
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Jan. 25/26 vs PIT, Elias Pettersson tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290).
- Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.
- Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.
- With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198).
- Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.
- Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.
DOC’S ON THE CASE
- With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league (t-11th as of Mar. 1/26).
“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”
- Jan. 19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).
RARE COMPANY
- Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks.
- Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1
- Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 23
- Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Feb. 23
- Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 23
- Ty Young recalled from Kalamazoo to Abbotsford, Feb. 17
- Aku Koskenvuo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 17
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Feb. 4/26 at VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-33-6
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-26-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 16-8-5
- Scoring First: 9-10-3
- Allowing First Goal: 9-24-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3
- On 1 Day Rest: 8-23-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 5-7-2
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
- Score a PPG: 11-11-4
- Give up a PPG: 11-20-4
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-23-3
- Less than 25 shots: 8-11-4
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, March 4: Vancouver vs Carolina, 7:00pm PT
- Friday, March 6: Vancouver at Chicago, 5:30pm PT
- Saturday, March 7: Vancouver at Winnipeg, 4:00pm PT
- Monday, March 9: Vancouver vs Ottawa, 6:00pm PT
- Thursday, March 12: Vancouver vs Nashville, 7:00pm PT