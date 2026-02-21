The Daily Battle: Max Sasson’s NHL Journey Goes Beyond the Stat Line 

For Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson, reaching the National Hockey League was only one step in a much longer journey. The greater challenge has been staying there — navigating roster movement, adapting his game, and always being ready when opportunity presents itself.

After a 2025 Calder Cup Championship run last spring, Abbotsford Canucks forwards Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains have been right alongside Sasson, each pushing for ice time of their own.

“There’s definitely a competitive aspect. We want to play and push each other to be better, but we’re all in. We’re all on the same team,” said Sasson.

“When Karly does well, it feels good for me, because I saw him in the AHL and we came up together. And the same with Arsh. I think Bainsy will tell you that we all push each other to be better, and we all want to be the best players in the world.”

Maintaining his grip on a roster spot after the initial adrenaline rush of an NHL call-up has been difficult early in the Birmingham, Michigan native’s career. Sasson opened the season with three goals in his first five games before enduring a 10-game scoreless drought by mid-November, a sobering reminder of how quickly momentum shifts at the NHL level.

“Staying in the NHL is a battle that I think all of us still have every single day,” he said.

Sasson’s progression from college hockey to the American Hockey League and now the NHL demanded more than simply rounding out his game on the ice.

It has required a lifestyle adjustment.

Increased autonomy, the pressure of executing on every shift, and learning how to navigate a relentless travel schedule are all regular parts of the job. One of the most difficult adjustments has been playing nearly every other day, particularly while bouncing between Abbotsford and Vancouver.

“The constant movement and not knowing where your next game is going to be is extremely hard,” said Sasson.

At Western Michigan University, Sasson learned how to be independent and live on his own. And in the American Hockey League, the Broncos alum learned what being alone really meant, as his teammates had wives, kids, and established lives outside of hockey.

On the ice, with more games and less margin for error as leagues progressively become faster and stronger, Sasson has focused on enhancing his standout attribute: speed.