The Daily Battle: Max Sasson’s NHL Journey Goes Beyond the Stat Line 

By Jeffrey Kennett

For Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson, reaching the National Hockey League was only one step in a much longer journey. The greater challenge has been staying there — navigating roster movement, adapting his game, and always being ready when opportunity presents itself.

After a 2025 Calder Cup Championship run last spring, Abbotsford Canucks forwards Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains have been right alongside Sasson, each pushing for ice time of their own.

“There’s definitely a competitive aspect. We want to play and push each other to be better, but we’re all in. We’re all on the same team,” said Sasson.

“When Karly does well, it feels good for me, because I saw him in the AHL and we came up together. And the same with Arsh. I think Bainsy will tell you that we all push each other to be better, and we all want to be the best players in the world.”

Maintaining his grip on a roster spot after the initial adrenaline rush of an NHL call-up has been difficult early in the Birmingham, Michigan native’s career. Sasson opened the season with three goals in his first five games before enduring a 10-game scoreless drought by mid-November, a sobering reminder of how quickly momentum shifts at the NHL level.

“Staying in the NHL is a battle that I think all of us still have every single day,” he said.

Sasson’s progression from college hockey to the American Hockey League and now the NHL demanded more than simply rounding out his game on the ice.

It has required a lifestyle adjustment.

Increased autonomy, the pressure of executing on every shift, and learning how to navigate a relentless travel schedule are all regular parts of the job. One of the most difficult adjustments has been playing nearly every other day, particularly while bouncing between Abbotsford and Vancouver.

“The constant movement and not knowing where your next game is going to be is extremely hard,” said Sasson.

At Western Michigan University, Sasson learned how to be independent and live on his own. And in the American Hockey League, the Broncos alum learned what being alone really meant, as his teammates had wives, kids, and established lives outside of hockey.

On the ice, with more games and less margin for error as leagues progressively become faster and stronger, Sasson has focused on enhancing his standout attribute: speed.

With the grind of last year’s call-up-heavy season, which extended deep into the playoffs in 2025, Sasson’s mission in an abbreviated offseason was structured around sustaining his pace and energy in longer bursts. Giving him a chance to reach ‘Max’ speed much more frequently. The 25-year-old’s offseason training included biking, sled pushes, and hill runs, designed to improve his aerobic capacity.

“We’ve got a lot of different things going on, and Sass has done a great job,” said Head Coach Adam Foote. “Great transition for him from the American Hockey League to here. He plays with a lot of speed. He’s gotten a lot better defensively in his own end. Every player still always has something to work on, and he’s another great kid that’s coachable, and it’s nice to see that he’s made big strides.”

His work along the boards has also benefited from extended on-ice sessions spent working with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. But the impact goes beyond physical reps. The Sedins have been just as influential off the ice, helping the speedy forward refine how he processes the game.

Hockey sense, Sasson explains, is built through repetition, video work, and time with the puck on his stick. As that foundation grows, so does his confidence. That confidence, he says, has come from the extra work he puts in with coaches before, during, and after practice.

“I think a player’s Hockey IQ looks really good when they have a lot of confidence,” said Sasson. “Confidence in their work and with the puck; all those things add up to hockey IQ.”

As the Canucks continue to transition and emphasize internal development, Sasson sees an opportunity to grow not only as a player but as a leader in the locker room. Rotating in and out of the lineup makes it difficult to become an impactful presence, but he can seek solace in his two-year extension as proof that the club believes in his trajectory. His focus remains on fine-tuning his details, defensive play, and daily habits.

“I want to have a positive mindset every single day,” he said. “I want to show that I work really hard, and also be a good guy to everyone — especially the young D and some of the young forwards we have — we go to dinners or go to movies, or whatever it might be. I mean, those guys are younger than me now, so if they needed someone to lean on, I’d love to be that person.”

As the Canucks continue to balance development with competitiveness, Sasson remains focused on the details that keep players in the league — preparation, adaptability, and consistency.

Whether in Vancouver or Abbotsford, his approach has remained the same.

Sasson wants to earn trust through daily work and be ready when opportunity presents itself. For a player still carving out his niche at the NHL level, that mindset may be as important as any stat line.

