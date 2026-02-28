Canucks Travel Down to Seattle to Face Kraken on Saturday Night

The Vancouver Canucks will play their first road game since the Olympic break on Saturday night, as they head down to Seattle to face the Kraken.

Saturday’s road game is a quick one-hitter away from Rogers Arena before the Canucks return to Vancouver for 10 home games in March, including an eight-game homestand.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Kraken currently hold the final wild card spot in the Pacific Division with a 27-22-9 record.

Saturday’s game will be their third game in four nights. They came back from the break with a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 20 goals and 38 points this season. He has scored 16 of his 20 goals at even strength this season.

Eberle plays on the top line alongside Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. The most consistent duo on the line has been Eberle and Beniers, who have played 698 minutes together at five-on-five this season and have outscored their opposition 30-18 in that time.

Brandon Montour leads his team in ice time, averaging 22:17 per game. Vince Dunn is just behind him, averaging 22:11 per game.

Dunn and Eberle are tied for the team lead in shots on net with 122 apiece.

Joey Daccord has started 34 of their 58 games this season. He has a 16-13-5 record with a .902% save percentage, 2.84 goals-against average, and two shutouts. Philipp Grubauer has started 20 games this season but has better numbers, with an 11-7-3 record, a .914% save percentage, and a 2.50 goals-against average.

The Kraken’s power play ranks 13th in the league with a 22% conversion rate. Their penalty kill sits 31st and is killing off 71.4% of their penalties this season.

The Story: Tight Matchups with Seattle

The Canucks and Kraken have had tightly contested games this season in their two prior matchups. Each of their games earlier this season went to a shootout, with each team picking up a victory.

The Canucks have won nine of the 17 games against the Kraken, and five of those 17 games have been decided in overtime or a shootout.

Kevin Lankinen saved all three shootout attempts that he faced in the Canucks’ win on December 29th. Liam Öhgren scored the shootout winner in the game.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Teddy Blueger: 2g-3a-5p

Liam Öhgren: 1g-2a-3p

Conor Garland: 0g-3a-3p

Drew O’Connor: 2g-0a-2p

P.O. Joseph: 1g-1a-2p

Evander Kane: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.