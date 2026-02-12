Finding his Stride: Liam Öhgren is Showcasing his Abilities in a New Place

Liam Öhgren was going for dinner in Minnesota when he got the call: he is now a Vancouver Canuck.
A young talent, Öhgren was surprised, but when he saw the General Manager of the Minnesota Wild’s name pop up on his phone, he had a feeling what was coming.
Just under two months later, the 22-year-old Swede is making Vancouver his new home.
“It feels really good,” said Öhgren when asked about his first few weeks with a new NHL franchise. “It feels like I’ve come to a really nice place, good city.”
Öhgren was a first-round draft pick by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and made his debut for the club a couple of years later. He showed promise right away, achieving his first career two-point game, a goal and an assist, in his second NHL game.
Despite early glimpses with the Wild, Öhgren struggled to stay a consistent part of their lineup, spending time with their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. During the 2024.25 season, he excelled, finishing second in points on the team, an impressive showing for a player who played 20 fewer games than the majority of his teammates.
A couple of months later, he made the Minnesota Wild’s 2025.26 opening night roster, but still struggled at the higher level. After his breakout year in the minors, the young forward did not find the scoresheet in 18 games with the Minnesota Wild.
Öhgren then became a Canuck, and with this fresh start, he started turning things around.
Initially, it was believed he would spend a short time with the Canucks before being sent down to their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. Öhgren needed to make a strong first impression to stay in the show, and he did just that when he joined the Canucks at the start of a five-game Eastern road trip.