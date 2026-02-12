Finding his Stride: Liam Öhgren is Showcasing his Abilities in a New Place

Media Wall - 2568x1444 (1)
By Jordan Frew

Liam Öhgren was going for dinner in Minnesota when he got the call: he is now a Vancouver Canuck.

A young talent, Öhgren was surprised, but when he saw the General Manager of the Minnesota Wild’s name pop up on his phone, he had a feeling what was coming.

Just under two months later, the 22-year-old Swede is making Vancouver his new home.

“It feels really good,” said Öhgren when asked about his first few weeks with a new NHL franchise. “It feels like I’ve come to a really nice place, good city.”

Öhgren was a first-round draft pick by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and made his debut for the club a couple of years later. He showed promise right away, achieving his first career two-point game, a goal and an assist, in his second NHL game.

Despite early glimpses with the Wild, Öhgren struggled to stay a consistent part of their lineup, spending time with their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. During the 2024.25 season, he excelled, finishing second in points on the team, an impressive showing for a player who played 20 fewer games than the majority of his teammates.

A couple of months later, he made the Minnesota Wild’s 2025.26 opening night roster, but still struggled at the higher level. After his breakout year in the minors, the young forward did not find the scoresheet in 18 games with the Minnesota Wild.

Öhgren then became a Canuck, and with this fresh start, he started turning things around.

Initially, it was believed he would spend a short time with the Canucks before being sent down to their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. Öhgren needed to make a strong first impression to stay in the show, and he did just that when he joined the Canucks at the start of a five-game Eastern road trip.

His tenure with the Canucks began with him scoring two goals and tallying an assist in his first four games with his new club.

In a shootout that went to seven rounds, it was his new teammates who pushed for Öhgren to have a shot. It was the first shootout attempt of his young career, and he made a move to the backhand before beating Jeremy Swayman to give the Canucks their fourth consecutive win on the trip.

Continuously going up and down between the two leagues, Öhgren knows time in the NHL is not to be taken for granted, and he needs to always be working to earn his spot on the team. He has put in the effort, and playing consistently with the Canucks is showing the improvement in his game.

“I think as long as I know where I’m playing, it’s a relief,” said Öhgren when discussing the stability of staying in the Canucks lineup. “I can just relax and focus on my game and not worry about anything else. It’s been good for me, and I’ve been enjoying my time up here.”

The stability of staying in the NHL has already helped Öhgren’s development. This steadiness is transforming his game and confidence, as can be seen through his play on ice. He has shown bursts of speed and is finding his way onto the score sheet, currently on a career-high three-game point streak.

Öhgren is finding his game with the Canucks, achieving new heights in his career, taking three shootout shots, and establishing his first career point streak. He is giving glimpses of the offensively gifted prospect people thought he was, showcasing his potential as an NHL player and proving that he is more valuable in the trade than originally expected.

As his offensive game continues to evolve, he and Head Coach Adam Foote are working on developing him into a well-rounded player. Öhgren has been seeing ice time with both special teams, playing on the penalty kill as well as with the second power play unit.

“Great. I mean, he’s very coachable. Young guy that’s got a lot of power and speed for his age, and he loves Vancouver,” says Foote about Öhgren’s development since joining the Canucks. “He wants to just fit in and keep learning, and it’s fun to be around a guy like that every day.”

Foote notes Öhgren’s skating ability, which has been on full display in recent games, and Öhgren notices similar things.

“Play with a lot of speed, physicality, winning puck battles. And I’ll always try to score goals. Hopefully, they’ll go in soon,” said Öhgren when asked about what he’s doing to earn more ice time.

His game is coming together as a whole, and he has the right mindset to continue to improve. For the Canucks, he is becoming a player who can play in all situations, supporting the team wherever he is needed.

One aspect that he has filled was keeping the locker room in good spirits.

The Canucks are having trouble finding the win column, and it can be hard to stay in a positive headspace. Öhgren has brought in much-needed smiles and laughter amidst these struggles.

After a recent practice, Elias Pettersson, the defenceman, was meeting with the media when Öhgren interrupted. Öhgren brought in his own makeshift microphone from the side, a goalie stick, trying to get in on the interview.

Öhgren and other young guys have the opportunity to establish themselves as a part of the lineup and the future of the Canucks.

“As a young guy, it’s a good opportunity. Maybe get more ice time, stuff like that. It’s easier maybe, but it’s never guaranteed,” says Öhgren. “You've got to work for it and try to get better every day to stay in the lineup. That’s what I try to do. Just work hard every day, keep getting better, and stay in the lineup.”

Öhgren is aware of and is taking full advantage of opportunities up the lineup, bringing a ready-to-work mentality the Canucks need now and in the future. He brings balance to the Canucks and his own game, leading the way for those around him and cementing his place in the lineup.

With moments like this off the ice and his clear progression on it, he is already making his mark on the team and has created highlight moments with them.

“On the ice, maybe those shootout goals. It’s nice to help the team win. Scoring my first was nice too. Winning four in a row right after the trade was pretty nice, too,” he says. “And off the ice, just getting to know everybody. Everyone’s super nice, and getting to see all the familiar faces again, it’s been really fun.”

His favourite moments revolve around the team winning and his contributions, showing he wants to help them and win with them. Another great part is being reunited with many countrymates, which he counts himself lucky for.

He came over with former Wild teammates Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium and joined his former World Junior teammates Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Tom Willander, with whom he won silver.

“It’s special for sure. Really good friends outside of the ice. It’s so cool that we’re sharing the same jersey now in the highest league in hockey.”

Öhgren is getting comfortable with his new team and taking the time to explore his new city.

After spending the beginning of his time with the Canucks on the road, Öhgren took advantage of an eight-game homestand to settle in. He spent time exploring Vancouver with his family, trying new restaurants, and can’t wait to see everything else and make a living here.

“It’s great. I really like Dovetail, especially the carbonara,” he said. “I think that’s been one of my favourite spots so far. We went to Elisa. Really good steak. So, yeah, it’s been great.”

The 22-year-old has old friends here; the city is beautiful, and he is stepping up and shining on a team navigating its path forward. He’s taking the time to soak it all in, enjoy making memories with his new team, and start to envision a future here.

With his entry-level contract expiring at the end of the 2026.27 season, he is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer.

Talking about resigning with the Canucks, Öhgren said, “So far, it feels like I want to stay here a long time, so I’m definitely excited. It’ll be fun.”

Öhgren is growing into the player people thought he could be and is fitting right in with the Canucks. As he continues to develop and the Canucks build for the future, he’s a promising young player who is proving he can fit in with their plans.

He brings the right mindset to the team, knowing it’s always time to put in the work and to uplift his teammates when they need it. Öhgren is happy about his spot within the organization and wants to be a part of its bright future.

News Feed

Building Blue: Kieren Dervin Growing Confidence in First Full OHL Season

VANCOUVER CANUCKS MOURN THE PASSING OF JIM ROBSON

Olympic Hockey Primer: Who to Watch from the Canucks and When They Play

Mike Komisarek Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Player Development and Preparing Prospects for Their Professional Careers

Building Blue: Anthony Romani Discusses His Exciting Freshman Season with Michigan State Spartans

Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

Canucks Head into Olympic Break After a Final Stop in Vegas

Game Notes: Canucks at Mammoth

Canucks Begin February in Utah to Face Mammoth

Canucks Host Leafs for Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday Night

Victor Mancini Joins Insider Podcast to Discuss Growing his Game in the NHL

40 Years of the Canucks for Kids Fund Changing Lives in B.C.

‘It warms my heart’: P-O Joseph and His New Special Shoes

Drew O’Connor Strikes Late, Canucks Hold Anaheim Off 2-0

Carolyn Wong’s Lunar New Year Design Gallops into the Year of the Horse

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

Canucks Continue Homestand with Ducks in Town on Thursday Night

CANUCKS TO CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE HORSE ON JANUARY 29TH