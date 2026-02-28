Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS AT KRAKEN

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, KONG, Kraken Hockey Network, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Dec. 29 (road, 3-2 SOW), Jan. 2 (road, 4-3 SOL), Feb. 28 (road), and Mar. 14 (home).

Vancouver is 9-6-2 all-time against Seattle, including a 6-3-0 record on the road.

The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games against the Kraken (2-2-1 in their last five).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 14 points (6-8-14) in 16 career games.

In 14 career games against the Kraken, Elias Pettersson has 13 points (5-8-13).

Evander Kane has 11 points (6-5-11) in eight career games against Seattle.

In 10 career games against the Kraken, Jake DeBrusk has nine points (5-4-9).

Kevin Lankinen is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in five career games against Seattle.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Kraken in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Drew O’Connor ranks t-9th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

In his last five games, Teddy Blueger has five points (2-3-5).

Brock Boeser has four points (2-2-4) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 2/26: VAN 3 vs SEA 4 (SO)

Cale Fleury opened the scoring with 2:26 remaining in the opening frame…Chandler Stephenson doubled Seattle’s lead just before the nine-minute-mark of the second…Kiefer Sherwood got Vancouver on the board with 6:54 left in the middle frame with a power play goal…Jake DeBrusk and Tom Willander had the helpers…Ben Meyers scored the Kraken’s third of the contest with 1:47 remaining in the second…DeBrusk scored a power play goal with 38 seconds left in the middle period…Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Linus Karlsson tied the game with 6:15 gone in the third…Filip Hronek and DeBrusk were credited with the assists…Matty Beniers scored the lone goal in the shootout for Seattle…DeBrusk had five shots…Sherwood had five hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 25 saves through 65 minutes and another two in the shootout.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS