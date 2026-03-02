Canucks Host Stars on Monday Night to Begin Busy Month at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks are back on home ice Monday evening when the Dallas Stars come to town for the third matchup of the season between the two clubs.

Back in October, the Canucks picked up a 5-3 victory in Dallas, but the Stars won 4-2 at Rogers Arena on November 20th.

In his 14 games against the Stars as a Canuck, Conor Garland has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points. He has five points in his last three games against the Stars.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The stars have picked up a pair of wins coming out of the Olympic break, and Monday’s game will be the first of a quick two-game road trip, with a game in Calgary on Tuesday night.

Dallas currently holds second place in the Central Division and Western Conference with a 36-14-9 record.

Going back to before the Olympic break, they have won their last eight games.

The Stars have the second-most road wins this season with 18 on the year.

Jason Robertson (33) and Wyatt Johnston (32) are the leading goal-scorers for the Stars this season. They are one of four NHL teams with multiple 30-goal scorers.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 69 points (20g-49a) in 54 games played.

They have the league's second-best power play, at 30.1% this season. Johnston leads the NHL with 20 power play goals; the next closest are Leon Draisaitl and Pavel Dorofeyev, who have 15 apiece.

Jake Oettinger has started 38 of their 59 games this season. He has a 24-10-4 record with an .0898% save percentage, 2.71 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

The Story: The Öhgren-Blueger-Garland Line

The trio of Liam Öhgren, Teddy Blueger, and Conor Garland have performed well as a line through the past 10 games. The three have played 87:21 of five-on-five together and have been on the ice for five goals scored and three against in that time.

Öhgren has led the Canucks in five-on-five goals (5) since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild in mid-December. Garland sits second in five-on-five assists in that time, while Blueger has four points in his last four games.

The line has controlled 55.3% of the Corsi and 52.5% of scoring chances for, showing that they are doing a good job transitioning from defence to offence and creating offence once they enter the zone.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Liam Öhgren: 2g-2a-4p

Teddy Blueger: 1g-3a-4p

Conor Garland: 0g-4a-4p

P.O. Joseph: 1g-2a-3p

Evander Kane: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Monday’s game is at 7:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.