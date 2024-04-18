Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

CANUCKS AT JETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN 3

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Feb. 17 (home, 4-2 L), Mar. 9 (home, 5-0 W) and Apr. 18 (road).

Vancouver is 20-26-1-2 all-time against Winnipeg, including a 9-15-0-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Jets (1-4-0 in their last 5).

Elias Lindholm leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Winnipeg with 26 points (10-16-26) in 32 career games.

In 30 career games against the Jets, J.T. Miller has 21 points (10-11-21).

Elias Pettersson has 14 points (7-7-14) in 16 career games against Winnipeg.

In three career games (1-0-0), Casey DeSmith has a 2.67 GAA and a .885 save percentage versus the Jets.

Thatcher Demko is 6-5-0 with a 2.22 GAA and a .931 save percentage all-time against Winnipeg.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 91 points overall this season (17-74-91). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen. He has nine points (4-5-9) in his last seven games.

J.T. Miller has 18 points (5-13-18) in his last 15 games and is currently on an 11-game point streak (4-10-14), the second longest of his career.

Conor Garland is on a four-game point streak (3-2-5).

Tyler Myers is currently on a four-game point streak (1-4-5).

Quinn Hughes (+39) currently ranks 4th in the league in +/-.

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank t-5th in the league. The Canucks have the most wins (42) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 52 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (38).

LAST MEETING – MAR. 9/24: VAN 5 vs WPG 0

J.T. Miller opened scoring for the game with his eighth GWG of the season at 2:05 in the first period…Nils Höglander and Quinn Hughes assisted the goal…Höglander scored his 20th goal of the season at 13:47 in the first period…Pius Suter and Elias Pettersson were awarded with the assists…Phillip Di Giuseppe scored his fifth of the season with three minutes to go in the first period…Teddy Blueger recorded the lone helper…On the power play, Pettersson scored a goal at 4:04 in the second period…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists…Pius Suter extended the lead with a goal at 15:06, unassisted…Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith recorded the third shared shutout in franchise history…The team recorded their seventh shutout of the season…Hughes (four-games, 1-5-6), Höglander (four-games, 2-3-5), and Pettersson (three-games, 2-2-4) all extended their point streaks…The Canucks set a season high for shots in a period (20 shots, 1st period)…Vasily Podkolzin led the team in hits (5)…Ilya Mikheyev led the team in shots (6).

2023.24 TEAM RANKS