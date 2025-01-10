Game Notes: Canucks at Hurricanes

CANUCKS AT HURRICANES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network Soutth

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 28 (4-3 OTL, home) and Jan. 10 (road).

Vancouver is 42-31-11-2 all-time against Carolina, including a 17-19-5-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Hurricanes (3-1-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Carolina with 20 points (9-11-20) in 28 games.

In 36 career games against the Hurricanes, Tyler Myers has 12 points (2-10-12).

Brock Boeser has 10 points (3-7-10) in 11 career games against Carolina.

In eight career games against the Hurricanes, Quinn Hughes has six points (1-5-6).

Thatcher Demko is 3-2-1 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in six career starts against Carolina.

Kevin Lankinen has eight career appearances against the Hurricanes, holding a record of 3-3-2 with a 3.85 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (1-9-10) in his last six games.

J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last eight games.

Brock Boeser has seven points (6-1-7) in his last eight games.

Jake DeBrusk has six points (3-3-6) in his last eight games.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 28/24: VAN 3 vs CAR 4 (OT)

William Carrier opened the scoring for Carolina…Brock Boeser evened the game for Vancouver under two minutes later…J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes recorded the assists…Martin Necas re-took the lead for the Hurricanes…Jack Roslovic extended Carolina’s lead to two…Hughes scored his second of the season on a shot from the left point just before the eight-minute mark of the third…Boeser and Miller had the helpers…Pius Suter converted a pass from Daniel Sprong to even the game for Vancouver with 3:05 remaining in the third…Nils Höglander recorded the other assist…Sebastian Aho won the game in overtime for Carolina…Hughes led the Canucks in shots with six…Kiefer Sherwood had a team-high nine hits…Arshdeep Bains and Teddy Blueger each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 28 stops.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS