Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

CANUCKS AT FLAMES

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home, 5-1 W), Nov. 23 (home, 5-2 L) and Mar. 28 (road).

Vancouver is 122-143-33-11 all-time against Calgary, including a 51-84-15-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-2-0 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 32 points (14-18-32) in 31 career games.

In 38 career games against the Flames, Brock Boeser has 30 points (16-14-30).

Evander Kane has 27 points (14-13-27) in 28 career games against Calgary.

In 21 career games against the Flames, Nils Höglander has 11 points (5-6-11).

Kevin Lankinen is 3-3-0 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in six career games against Calgary.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to appear in a game against the Flames in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Marco Rossi has 10 points (3-7-10) in his last seven games.

In his last seven games, Brock Boeser has eight points (2-6-8).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 23/25: VAN 2 vs CGY 5

Filip Hronek opened the scoring 1:05 into the opening frame…Jake DeBrusk had the lone assist…Morgan Frost evened the game at 7:33 of the first…Connor Zary gave Calgary the lead 35 seconds later…Kevin Bahl added a goal with 10:37 gone in the second…Yegor Sharangovich made it 4-1 with 3:29 remaining in the middle frame…Blake Coleman scored a shorthanded goal at 7:59 of the third…Quinn Hughes got a power play goal at 8:16 of the third…Kevin Lankinen had the only assist…Hughes had six shots…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers each had three hits…Hronek and D Elias Pettersson blocked three shots each…Lankinen made 16 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS