Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 24/26: VAN 0 vs LAK 4
Scott Laughton opened the scoring on the power play with 2:26 left in the first…Trevor Moore doubled the lead 1:21 into the second…Artemi Panarin made it 3-0 with 39 seconds remaining in the middle frame…Quinton Byfield added an empty-netter with 2:24 left in regulation…Teddy Blueger and Jake DeBrusk each had three shots…Aatu Räty had three hits…Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson, and Evander Kane each blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves.
LAST 5 – vs CALGARY
- Nov. 23/25: VAN 2 vs CGY 5
- Oct. 9/25: VAN 5 vs CGY 1
- Mar. 12/25: VAN 4 at CGY 3 (SO)
- Dec. 31/24: VAN 1 at CGY 3
- Nov. 12/24: VAN 3 vs CGY 1
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 25 times on March 28 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 11-10-1-3.
- This includes a 0-6-0-2 record on the road.
- Vancouver has yet to face Calgary on March 28 in the franchise’s history.
PETEY FOR 200, 300, AND 500
- Recording two assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson reached the 300-assist and 500-point milestones in his career.
- Pettersson becomes the second-fastest player in Canucks history to record 500 career points (533 games), trailing on Thomas Gradin (529).
- Scoring two goals on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson reached the 200-goal milestone in his career. He became the fourth-fastest Canuck to reach the mark (530 games), only behind Pavel Bure (328), Tony Tanti (387) and Markus Naslund (509).
- Pettersson also became the sixth-fastest Swedish player in NHL history to reach the 200-goal plateau, trailing only Kent Nilsson (363), Mats Sundin (458), Henrik Setterberg (487), Mats Naslund (493) and Filip Forsberg (529).
- With his second goal, Pettersson tied Todd Bertuzzi for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (163).
POWER PETEY ACTIVATED
- Recording two power play assists on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (167).
- With an assist on Filip Hronek’s power play goal on Mar. 21/26 vs STL. Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for the ninth-most power play points in franchise history (165).
- Recording two power play points on Mar. 17/26 vs FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most power play points by a Canucks player in franchise history (164).
BROCKSTAR
- Scoring his 17th goal of the season on Mar. 24/26 vs ANA, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti for the ninth-most points in franchise history (471).
- With an assist on March 19/26 vs TBL, Brock Boeser reached the 250-assist milestone in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canucks history with 200+ goals and 250+ assists (Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Elias Pettersson are the others).
- Boeser also became the 10th forward from the 2015 Draft to hit the 250-assist mark, and the eighth player with at least 200 career goals and 250 career assists.
- Recording two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the 100th multipoint game of his career, becoming the 14th player in Canucks history to hit the century mark.
CAN’T STOP KARLY
- Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (11 goals and t-9th and 27 points and 8th respectively as of Mar. 28/26).
“A THREE… GOOD FROM FELDKIRCH”
- With three points (1-2-3) on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, Marco Rossi notched his sixth career three-point game, the third-most amongst players from Austria. He only trails Thomas Vanek (47) and Michael Grabner (12).
NEVER SAY NEVER
- Coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout on Mar. 12/26 vs NSH, the Canucks earned the franchise’s fifth-ever win when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation, and only the third time since the turn of the century.
TWICE AS NICE
- Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).
CHI-TOWN MAGIC
- Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.
DENIUS PETTERSHOTS
- Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.
- Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.
HOME COOKIN’
- With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).
ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA
- With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience:
- Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland.
- Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia.
- Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden.
- Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist.
- Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Mar. 21
- Victor Mancini re-signed to a two-year contract extension, Mar. 20
- Jayden Grubbe acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Josh Bloom, Mar. 13
- A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Washington in exchange for David Kämpf, Mar. 6
- Curtis Douglas claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, Mar. 6
- A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Boston in exchange for Lukas Reichel, Mar. 6
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 6
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- Cole Clayton assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- A second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026 acquired from Columbus in exchange for Conor Garland, Mar. 5
- Jack Thompson acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jett Woo, Mar. 5
- Cole Clayton recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 5
- A second-round pick in 2027 and fourth-round pick in 2029 acquired from Dallas in exchange for Tyler Myers, Mar. 4
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 3
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Mar. 2, Mar. 3
- Thatcher Demko placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, Mar. 3
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1
- Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 24/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 17/26 vs FLA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/26 vs LAK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 26/26 vs LAK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/26 vs NSH
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 21/26 vs STL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 6x, Latest Mar. 26/26 vs LAK
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Mar. 24/26 vs ANA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 19/26 vs TBL
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 14-2-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-40-7
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-32-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-10-6
- Scoring First: 11-12-4
- Allowing First Goal: 10-30-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4
- On 1 Day Rest: 9-30-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 7-8-2
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
- Score a PPG: 13-14-4
- Give up a PPG: 11-26-5
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-25-3
- Less than 25 shots: 10-17-5
THREE STARS – MARCH
- Hronek (15 pts)
- Rossi (10 pts)
- Lankinen (10 pts)
- Pettersson (10 pts)
- DeBrusk (5 pts)
- M. Pettersson (5 pts)
- Karlsson (5 pts)
- Boeser (5 pts)
FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)
JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)
DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Monday, March 30: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PT
- Wednesday, April 1: Vancouver at Colorado, 5:30pm PT
- Thursday, April 2: Vancouver at Minnesota, 5:00pm PT
- Saturday, April 4: Vancouver vs Utah, 4:00pm PT
- Tuesday, April 7: Vancouver vs Vegas, 7:00pm PT