Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – FEB. 10/24: VAN 3 at DET 4 (OT)

Nils Höglander opened scoring for the Canucks with his 15th of the season at 1:09 in the second period to tie up the game...Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson were credited with the assists...Hronek scored his fourth of the season at 11:10 in the second period...Ilya Mikheyev and Pettersson assisted on the goal...Pettersson recorded another goal at 13:27 in the second period...Pius Suter and Filip Hronek were awarded the assists...Pettersson led the team in hits (5)...Ian Cole led the team in blocked shots (3)...J.T. Miller matched the Canucks season high for shots with eight.

LAST 5 - vs WASHINGTON

Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5

Oct. 17/22: VAN 4 at WSH 6

Mar. 11/22: VAN 3 vs WSH 4 (OT)

Jan. 16/22: VAN 4 at WSH 2

at WSH 2 Nov. 23/19: VAN 2 at WSH 1 (SO)

ELIAS LIND-HIM

By scoring two goals in his Canuck debut on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Elias Lindholm became the 65th player in Canucks franchise history to score a goal in their debut game. He also became the 5th player in franchise history to score 2+ goals in their first game with the Canucks. The other players are Esa Tikkanen, Greg D. Adams, Thomas Gradin and Claire Alexander.

HOW MANY POINTS?

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (73 points) own the franchise record for most standing points recorded through 50 games of a season. The previous record was held by the 2010.11 Canucks who had 71 points through 50 games.

HEY SIRI, PLAY STARBOY BY THE WEEKND

On Feb. 1/24, the NHL named Elias Pettersson the Second Star of the Month. During the month, Pettersson became the fifth player in Canucks franchise history to record 14 goals in a month and the first since Alexandre Burrows (15 goals, January 2010). Elias Pettersson recorded 21 points (14-7-21) in 13 games.

On Jan. 15/24, Elias Pettersson was named NHL’s First Star of the Week after posting nine points (5-4-9) and helping lead the Canucks to a 5-game road winning streak, the third instance in the past 10 years in franchise history. During the week he recorded two 4-point games and became the first player in NHL history to record GWG’s in four straight road games whilst also matching the second longest streak of GWG’s. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Star game for the fourth time and was selected to participate in the NHL’s skills competition.

Elias Pettersson was previously named Second Star of the Week, during the NHL season opening week and Second Star of the Month during October.

SIX CANUCKS HEADED TO THE 6IX

After acquiring Elias Lindholm from Calgary on Jan. 31/24, the Canucks had six players represent the team at the All-Star game, the most by a team since 1988.

On Jan. 13/24, the NHL announced that Elias Petersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet would be representing the Vancouver Canucks at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Demko received the most fan votes out of all players eligible for voting. The 2023.24 season will mark the first time Miller has been named an all-star.

The 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks are the first team in franchise history to send five players and a coach to the NHL All-Star game, the previous best being three players and a coach in the 2002.03 and 2010.11 seasons. They are also the first team in the NHL since the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.01 to have five players named as all-stars.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller also received the highest number of votes to participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. They join Elias Pettersson who will also represent the Canucks in the competition.

THATCHER THE SNATCHER

Thatcher Demko recorded a career high nine-game winning streak lasting from Jan. 6/24 at NJD – Feb. 6/24 at CAR. He tied Dan Cloutier for the longest win streak in Canucks franchise history.

After recording a win on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Thatcher Demko (45) currently ranks 4th for most wins by a Canucks goalie on the road. Dan Cloutier (50), Kirk McLean (86) and Roberto Luongo (105) all pace the list.

By recording his fifth shutout of the season on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Thatcher Demko is the fastest goalie in Canucks history to record 25 wins. Demko did so in 34 games, five games faster than the previous record set by Ryan Miller (39 GP) in 2014.15.

Demko ranks t-5th for most shutouts at home in a season by a Canucks goalie. He currently has earned four shutouts at home this season. Roberto Luongo owns the record with six shutouts at home in 2007.08 and 2008.09.

After recording his 104th career win in his 200th career game on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Thatcher Demko ranks t-2nd for most wins by a goalie within their first 200 games with the Canucks franchise. He is tied with Dan Cloutier, Roberto Luongo paces the list (112). Demko (60) also ranks 4th for most career home wins by a Canucks goaltender. Richard Brodeur (82 GP), Kirk McLean (125) and Roberto Luongo (147) best the list.

Thatcher Demko saved 26 shots in a 1-0 win on Jan. 13/24 at BUF for his fourth shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Demko is now in sole possession of seventh place for most shoutouts in Canucks franchise history. He is the first goaltender to record a shutout at BUF since Roberto Luongo on Oct. 17/13. Demko also ranks 7th for most shutouts in Canucks franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) with 8.

Demko is the first Canucks goalie with 4+ shutouts in a season since Ryan Miller (6 GP, 2014.15).

GOOD, BETTER, BOES-T

By scoring a hattrick on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser became the eighth player in franchise history to record three hat tricks in a season. Ryan Kesler was the last player to complete this feat in 2010.11.

Brock Boeser (6 GP) is t-5th for most hat tricks recorded by a player in Canucks franchise history. Stan Smyl (7 GP), Pavel Bure (9 GP), Markus Naslund (10 GP) and Tony Tanti (10 GP) all pace the list.

Boeser also reached the 30-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career, accomplishing this feat in only 49 games into the season. He joined Bo Horvat (42 GP, 2022.23) and Markus Naslund (41 GP, 2002.03) as the third Canuck in the past 25 years to score 30 goals before their 50th game of the season.

COME BACK KIDS

After facing a three-goal deficit, the Canucks came back by scoring a flurry of goals to win the game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ. This marked the fourth time in franchise history the Canucks have come back from such a deficit and the first time since Feb. 18/03 vs DET.

Prior to their comeback win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, there were only two other instances where the Canucks won a game when trailing by 3+ goals through two periods in franchise history. The other instances were Apr. 7/93 vs EDM (5-4, W OT) and Oct. 19/74 vs TOR (5-4, W).

TRUE SUTER

By recording his second hat trick of his career in just the third period on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Pius Suter became the sixth Canuck in franchise history to record a third period hat trick, also matching the franchise record for most goals scored in a period.

With his hat trick on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Suter became the third player in NHL history to score his first two career hat tricks on the same calendar date (January 24).

HÖGGING THE PUCK

After scoring two goals in the opening period on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Nils Höglander set his career high for goals in a season with 14. His previous high was 13 set in his rookie season in 2020.21.

CALL 1-800-LIFE-LINE TODAY

Through an 18-game stretch lasting from Dec. 16/23 – Jan. 24/24, the Life Line (Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland) put up 43 points. In this stretch, Dakota Joshua had 13 points (6-7-13), Teddy Blueger had 16 points (3-13-16), and Conor Garland had 14 points (6-8-14). The Canucks had a record of 12-2-4 over this stretch.

GETTING THE LAST LAFF-ERTY

When Sam Lafferty scores a goal, the Vancouver Canucks are 9-1-0, including a 5-0-0 record on the road. Lafferty was the eighth Canuck to record 10+ goals this season. The Canucks currently have 10 10+ goal scorers tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the most by any team in the NHL (Pius Suter was the 9th and Elias Lindholm was the 10th)

VENI, VIDI, PETEY

Elias Pettersson recorded a three-point game on Feb. 10/24 at DET, marking his 34th three-point game. He currently ranks 9th for most three-point games in franchise history, passing Todd Bertuzzi. He also recorded his 10th three-point game of the season, the most in a season by a Canuck since Daniel (15) and Henrik Sedin (12) in 2009.10.

By recording two goals on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson had recorded 14 goals over a 13-game span. He ranks t-5th for most goals within a 13-game span in Canucks franchise history. Pavel Bure paces the list with 17 goals.

After recording a multi goal game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson ranks t-1st in Canucks franchise history for most career multi-goal performances recorded by a primary centre.

Scoring the GWG in OT on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson is now 6th for career game-winning goals by a player in Canucks franchise history with 31. Pavel Bure (32) ranks 5th and Trevor Linden ranks 4th (33). He also ranks t-4th for most GWGs recorded in a single season with 9. Daniel Sedin (10, 2010.11), Geoff Courtnall (11, 1992.93) and Markus Naslund (12, 2002.03) all pace the list.

With 28 multi-goal performances as a Canuck, Pettersson is now 2nd in franchise history for career multi-goal games in a players first six seasons, trailing only Pavel Bure (44).

Elias Pettersson (15-22-37) currently ranks 2nd for most points by a player on the road. Nikita Kucherov (15-29-44) paces the list.

By scoring a power play goal on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Elias Pettersson recorded his 25th goal of the season and recorded his fifth season with 25+ goals. He ranks t-5th for most seasons with 25+ goals in Canucks franchise history. Markus Naslund (8 seasons) paces the list.

After recording a power play goal on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Elias Pettersson recorded his 400th point (regular season and playoffs combined). He is the 6th primary centre in Canucks franchise history to reach this mark. Henrik Sedin, Thomas Gradin, Bo Horvat, Ryan Kesler, Brendan Morrison are the only others.

Through a four-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 11/24, Elias Pettersson recorded 12 points (7-5-12). His 12 points in four games is t-3rd in Canucks franchise history for most points in a four-game span.

After scoring the GWG on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson became the first player in NHL history to record the GWG in four straight road games. He also became the third player to record four GWGs in four straight contests. The only other players to do so are Newsy Lalonde (5 straight, 1920.21) and Daniel Alfredsson (4 straight, 2006.07).

Pettersson currently ranks t-3rd for most career 4+ point performances by a Canucks player in franchise history and became the sixth player in franchise history with 10 games with 4+ points. Trevor Linden (11) and Pavel Bure (11) pace the list.

With four points (2-2-4) Jan. 11/24 at PIT, Elias Pettersson holds the record for the most career games with 2+ goals and 2+ assists in franchise history (5).

KNOW YOUR LIMIT PLAY WITHIN IT

Through a nine-game stretch lasting from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 22/24, the Lotto Line (Brock Boeser – Elias Petersson – J.T. Miller) contributed 36 points (18-18-36). Within this span, Elias Pettersson had 16 points (10-6-16), J.T. Miller had 13 points (5-8-13) and Brock Boeser had 7 points (3-4-7). The Canucks went 8-0-1 in this span.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

After both recording two goals in a 5-4 win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have each scored a goal in the same game 34 times. The Canucks have a record of 32-1-1 in such games.

As of Jan. 27/24, Quinn Hughes (+34) and Filip Hronek (+33) are one of six defencemen teammates to have a plus/minus of +33 or higher. They are first pair of teammates since 1985.86 (McCrimmon (+57) and Howe (+54)).

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are the fastest Canucks duo to record 60 points in a season, reaching the mark in 46 games. The previous record was 48 games in 2009.10 held by Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

After both scoring and picking up a 6-4 win on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, the Vancouver Canucks have won 10 straight games when both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson score a goal in the same game.

After J.T. Miller eclipsed the 20-goal mark on Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, the 2023.24 Canucks are the second team in franchise history to have three 20-goal scorers (Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller) in 44 games of a season or fewer. The only other team to feature three 20-goal scorers in under 44 games was the 1992.93 Canucks (41 GP, Pavel Bure, Greg Adams, Petr Nedved).

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

The Vancouver Canucks have the second best first period goal differential in the league (+22). The franchise record is +35, set by the 2011.12 Canucks.

DEFEATING THE BEASTS OF THE EAST

The Canucks ended their Eastern Conference road trip at the beginning of January with a record of 5-1-1 including a five-game road winning streak during the trip. The Canucks are 12-2-2 in their last 16 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

QUINNSANITY

By recording a multi-assist game on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for most assists through 50 games with 52. He passed Henrik Sedin (50 assists, 2009.10 and 2010.11).

After recording two assists on Feb. 6/24 at CAR, Quinn Hughes ranks t-6th for most assists recorded by a defenseman through 50 games of a season. He has recorded 52 assists through 50 games this season. Bobby Orr paces the list with 61 assists through 50 games (1969.70 and 1970.71). He is one of five defensemen to complete this feat, Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Sergei Zubov and Brian Leetch are the others.

By recording a multi-assist period on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes has accomplished this feat 33 times. He ranks t-5th for most for most in franchise history. Stan Smyl (35), Thomas Gradin (39), Daniel Sedin (49) and Henrik Sedin (79) pace the list. He is currently tied with Andre Boudrias.

Quinn Hughes ranks t-7th for fewest games needed to reach 50 assists in NHL history. Hughes also ranks t-5th for fewest number of games needed to reach 60 points since 1990.91. Hughes did so in 49 games.

Hughes (26 GP) ranks t-6th for most 3+ point games by a defenseman before their 25th birthday. Phil Housley (28 GP) ranks 5th and Paul Coffey paces the list (77 GP).

After picking up three assists on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes now has 20 such performances in his career, ranking second in Canucks franchise history. Henrik Sedin Paces the list (36 GP).

By assisting on three goals on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes became the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record eight three-assist games in a season. The only other defencemen to do so are Bobby Orr (5x), Paul Coffey (2x), Ray Bourque, Phil Housley, and Roman Josi. Hughes also became the first Canuck in franchise history to accomplish this feat.

Quinn Hughes (26 GP) currently ranks 8th all-time among defencemen for most 3+ point games within their first six seasons. Paul Coffey (77 GP) paces the list.

After recording a multi-point game on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes recorded his 76th multipoint game (regular season and playoffs combined) (now 77), he ranks 1st for most by Canucks defencemen in franchise history.

By assisting on two goals on Jan. 24/24 vs STL, Quinn Hughes became the eighth fastest defencemen in NHL history to reach 300 career points (331 games).

With a +35 rating through 47 games into the 2023.24 season, Hughes ranks t-5th all-time for highest plus minus rating this far into the season by a defenceman.

By scoring his 12th goal on Jan. 22/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes ranks t-2nd for most goals in a Canucks defenceman’s first 47 games of a season. Dale Tallon paces the list with 13 goals in 47 games in 1971.72. Hughes’ 12 goals are the most by a Canuck defenceman since Christian Ehrhoff who had 14 goals in 2010.11.

After registering a multi-point game on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, Quinn Hughes recorded his 70th career multi-point game (now 72), he ranks first for most such games by a Canucks defenceman.

With an assist on Jan. 18/24 vs ARI, Quinn Hughes has 42 assists in 45 games this season, he ranks t-2nd for most assists within a players first 45 games in a season in franchise history. Henrik Sedin in 2010.11 paces the list with 46 assists in 45 games.

MILLER THE MAGNIFICENT

J.T. Miller tied the record for the fourth fastest player in Canucks franchise history to record 60 points in a season. Miller reached the 60-point mark in just 44 games, tying Henrik Sedin (2009.10). Pavel Bure bests the list after reaching 60 points in 41 games in the 1992.93 season.

After registering a goal and an assist on Jan. 20/24 vs TOR, J.T. Miller (61 GP) ranks 9th for most such efforts in franchise history. Daniel Sedin paces the list (145 GP)

By recording a three-point period on Jan. 11/24 at PIT, this marks the seventh time J.T. Miller has completed this feat and is currently tied with Markus Naslund for the third most such performances in franchise history. Trevor Linden and Pavel Bure (both with 8) are tied for the most.

TRIPLE THREAT

J.T. Miller (67 points), Elias Pettersson (64 points) and Quinn Hughes (62 points), rank t-3rd, 5th, and t-7th for most points recorded before their 50th game in franchise history.

With Elias Pettersson (52) and Quinn Hughes (50) joining J.T. Miller (54) at the 50-point mark on Jan. 8/24 at NYR, they became the third trio of teammates in the past 30 years to feature three different 50-point scorers through 40 games in a season (2007.08 Ottawa Senators, 1995.96 Pittsburgh Penguins).

SETTING RECORDS

After a comeback win on Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, the Vancouver Canucks (49 GP) required the fewest number of games needed to reach the 70-point mark in a season, the previous best was 50 games.

By recording their fifth shutout at home and sixth of the season on Jan. 22/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks rank t-5th for most shutouts recorded at home in a season in franchise history. The 2008.09 and 2011.12 Canucks pace the list with seven shutouts.

After defeating the Blackhawks at home on Jan. 22/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks (17 wins) rank 2nd for most wins in a season within the team's first 22 home games. The 1992.93 Canucks own the record with 18 wins in 22 home games.

By a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Jan. 18/24, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks own the franchise record for fewest games needed to reach 30 wins in a season. Vancouver reached this mark in 45 games. The previous record was held by both the 2010.11 and 2011.12 Canucks, both teams recorded 30 wins in 49 games.

The Vancouver Canucks were the first team in the NHL to record 30 wins this season. This marked the second time in franchise history the Canucks have been the first team to 30 wins (outright or tied). The other instance happened in the 2003.04 season.

After defeating the Sabres on Jan. 13/24, the Canucks went on a five-game road winning streak from Jan. 6/24 - Jan. 13/24, marking the third such run over the past 10 years in Canucks franchise history. The 2022.23 and 2014.14 seasons marked the other two instances.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Phillip Di Giuseppe activated off LTIR, Feb. 10

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 4

Elias Lindholm acquired from Calgary in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, Jan. 31

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 30

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Jan 22

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 22

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 19

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford on a Conditioning Loan, Jan. 16

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 22/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Jan. 15/24 at CBJ

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 22/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 8/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 8/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 24/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Feb. 6/24 at CAR

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 28/23 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Feb. 6/24 at CAR

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 4/24 at STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1 st period

period Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Dec. 5/23 vs NJD

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Jan. 27/24 vs CBJ, 2 nd period

period Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 6x, Latest Jan. 22/24 vs CHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Nov. 24/23 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 19, Oct. 27/23 vs STL, 1 st period

period Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3 rd period

period Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Feb. 10/24 at DET

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2 nd period

period Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Jan. 15/23 at CBJ

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Jan. 24/24 vs STL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 24/23 at SEA, 3 rd period

period Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 16/23 at MIN

Most Hits, Game: 39, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Feb. 8/24 - Feb. 10/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/23 - Nov. 18/23

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 25-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 9-11-6

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-10-4

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 30-2-2

Scoring First: 26-5-2

Allowing First Goal: 8-7-4

On 0 Days Rest: 3-2-1

On 1 Day Rest: 18-7-5

On 2 Days Rest: 10-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-0

Score a PPG: 19-4-3

Give up a PPG: 15-6-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 23-8-5

Less than 25 shots: 11-4-1

THREE STARS – FEBRUARY

Hronek – 5 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Lindholm – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection