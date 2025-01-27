Game Notes: Canucks at Blues

CANUCKS AT BLUES

TV: Amazon Prime, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Blues this season: Dec. 10 (home, 4-3 OTL), Jan. 27 (road), and Mar. 20 (road).

Vancouver is 79-100-18-8 all-time against St. Louis, including a 33-55-9-3 record on the road.

The Canucks are 2-5-3 in their last 10 regular season games against the Blues (1-1-3 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Louis with 21 points (6-15-21) in 15 career games.

In 19 career games against the Blues, J.T. Miller has 17 points (6-11-17).

Brock Boeser has 14 points (6-8-14) in 18 career games against St. Louis.

In 21 career games against the Blues, Conor Garland has 14 points (6-8-14).

Thatcher Demko is 3-2-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in eight career starts against Louis.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in two career appearances against the Blues.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (6-6-12) in his last 10 games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (40) and points per game (1.23) and is t-2nd in points (54).

Brock Boeser has eight points (1-7-8) in his last five games against St. Louis

J.T. Miller has eight points (2-6-8) in his last five games against St. Louis.

Elias Pettersson has multipoint games in five of his last seven outings vs the Blues (4-7-11).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 10/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)

Dakota Joshua opened the scoring just past the eight-minute-mark of the first period…Conor Garland and Tyler Myers had the assists…Zack Bolduc, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou scored to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead…Elias Pettersson scored on the power play with 1:28 remaining in the second to cut the lead to one…Brock Boeser and Garland had the assists…Jake DeBrusk evened the game with just under two minutes remaining in regulation…Pettersson and Boeser had the helpers…Dylan Holloway scored the overtime winner 1:40 into the extra frame…Pettersson had five shots on goal…Kiefer Sherwood had eight hits…Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Mark Friedman each blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS