Filip Hronek Speaks on New Contract and Playing Alongside Quinn Hughes

When asked about playing alongside Quinn Hughes on a defence pairing, Hronek pointed out how seamless a transition it was for him to skate alongside Hughes.

“It’s pretty easy to play with him,” Hronek said of Hughes. “We have good chemistry on and off the ice, so it helps, and I’m really excited to keep it going. Everything was natural, and we see a lot of things the same way and are able to talk about a lot of stuff, even off the ice and on the ice as well. It’s pretty easy, actually. It’s a really good relationship.”

The Hughes-Hronek pairing ranked high in many categories for defence pairings that played a minimum of 800 minutes at five-on-five last season.

They ranked fourth in control of goal share with a 61% control and were on the ice for 72 goals scored and only 46 goals against. They were fifth in Corsi with 56.44%, fifth in control of scoring chances with 56.53%, and 10th in the league with a 52.48% control of the shot share.

Only the Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard pairing was on the ice for more goals this season. The Hughes-Hronek duo was on the ice for 72 goals scored at five-on-five while the Ekholm-Bouchard pairing was on for 78.