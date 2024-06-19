Filip Hronek Speaks on New Contract and Playing Alongside Quinn Hughes

Filip Hronek inked a shiny new 58-million-dollar contract on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, he spoke with the media about the deal and staying in Vancouver for the next eight years.
“I’m really excited, obviously,” said Hronek. “I’m really happy I got a long-term deal and am happy to be [in Vancouver] for eight more years. I think we had a good season and obviously, we were hoping for a better ending but overall, I think it was pretty good.”
Hronek joked that he will have to do more media during the next eight seasons as he embraces the rabid Vancouver hockey market. The 26-year-old said that he enjoyed the entire year and that it was an easy decision to get this deal done.