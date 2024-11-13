Elias Pettersson Moves Up in Canucks’ All-Time Points List, Vancouver Beats Calgary 3-1

By Lindsey Horsting
The Vancouver Canucks were firing on all cylinders against the Calgary Flames, with contributions up and down the lineup.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked that his team played up-tempo and predictable hockey and was pleased with the compete level.

“I just thought there was a bit of a roll where you had six, seven sets of good shifts and good, smart play – managing the game, taking zones, not trying to force everything, I think that helps,” Tocchet said.

Elias Pettersson celebrated his 26th birthday with two points in the contest (1-1-2), placing his point total 10th all-time in Canucks’ history. The Sundsvall, Sweden native has scored 421 points in 421 games with Vancouver.

“That's pretty cool. I didn't know that was close, that's fun,” Pettersson said.

The team has been working on the power play and Tocchet said Pettersson’s goal was a good example of what he wants to see on the man advantage.

“We beat pressure and Millsy right away to Petey, there was no play like ‘let's catch it’ - that’s the play, and you want to see more of that and a couple of good chances. We're going to build off that,” Tocchet said.

It was a night Jonathan Lekkerimäki will remember for the rest of his life, taking his first NHL lap and getting the win in his first NHL game.

The 20-year-old forward’s family flew in from Sweden to watch him in his NHL debut.

"It's very special [to have them at the game], they've been there since day one,” Lekkerimäki said.

"It was special moment, I tried to enjoy it and have fun."

From training camp until tonight’s game, Tocchet has seen Lekkerimäki’s play without the puck improve, and he gave a nod to the organization as a whole for helping the young forward.

“I’ve got to credit Abbotsford, Manny, and those guys...I think the [Sedins] twins grabbed him the last couple days [as well], that’s helped,” Tocchet said.

“That was great by Millsy on that line, and Pius to help him out. When you communicate with a young guy all the time, it really helps. I got to give those guys a lot of credit.”

Between the pipes, Kevin Lankinen turned aside 31 of 32 shots he faced.

Goals

Flames’ centre Justin Kirkland scored on a flick of the wrist with a minute to go in the period and Calgary would ride into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame, the birthday boy scored on a redirection from J.T. Miller’s pass from the left circle.

Pius Suter beat Dan Vladar stick side from the slot – also off a pass from Miller – to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead going into the second break.

It was Suter’s sixth goal of the season, and J.T. Miller talked about Suter’s mastery of the details that make him easy to play alongside.

“I love playing with Pius. He's just in the right spot all the time. There’s nothing flashy about his game. He's leading our team in goals quietly, I think, at this point, and can put it in the net,” Miller said.

In the third, after a strong shift on the defensive end, Erik Brännström scored from the point for his first goal as a Canuck, helping Vancouver close out the game 3-1.

Up Next

The Canucks continue their homestand and meet the New York Islanders at Rogers Arena, Thursday, November 14th at 7 p.m. PT.

