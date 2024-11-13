Elias Pettersson Moves Up in Canucks’ All-Time Points List, Vancouver Beats Calgary 3-1

The Vancouver Canucks were firing on all cylinders against the Calgary Flames, with contributions up and down the lineup.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked that his team played up-tempo and predictable hockey and was pleased with the compete level.

“I just thought there was a bit of a roll where you had six, seven sets of good shifts and good, smart play – managing the game, taking zones, not trying to force everything, I think that helps,” Tocchet said.

Elias Pettersson celebrated his 26th birthday with two points in the contest (1-1-2), placing his point total 10th all-time in Canucks’ history. The Sundsvall, Sweden native has scored 421 points in 421 games with Vancouver.

“That's pretty cool. I didn't know that was close, that's fun,” Pettersson said.

The team has been working on the power play and Tocchet said Pettersson’s goal was a good example of what he wants to see on the man advantage.

“We beat pressure and Millsy right away to Petey, there was no play like ‘let's catch it’ - that’s the play, and you want to see more of that and a couple of good chances. We're going to build off that,” Tocchet said.

It was a night Jonathan Lekkerimäki will remember for the rest of his life, taking his first NHL lap and getting the win in his first NHL game.

The 20-year-old forward’s family flew in from Sweden to watch him in his NHL debut.

"It's very special [to have them at the game], they've been there since day one,” Lekkerimäki said.

"It was special moment, I tried to enjoy it and have fun."

From training camp until tonight’s game, Tocchet has seen Lekkerimäki’s play without the puck improve, and he gave a nod to the organization as a whole for helping the young forward.

“I’ve got to credit Abbotsford, Manny, and those guys...I think the [Sedins] twins grabbed him the last couple days [as well], that’s helped,” Tocchet said.

“That was great by Millsy on that line, and Pius to help him out. When you communicate with a young guy all the time, it really helps. I got to give those guys a lot of credit.”