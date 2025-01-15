Dice & Ice Online Auction Now Open with One-of-a-Kind Prizes Available

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are excited to announce that the Dice and Ice Online Auction is now live, giving those unable to attend in–person the chance to win unique and one–of–a–kind prizes.

One of the Vancouver Canucks signature events on the calendar, Dice & Ice, is central to meeting the Canucks for Kids Fund annual goals. Over the first 39 years of the Canucks for Kids Fund, more than $100 million has been granted to charities benefiting children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming and the development of grassroots hockey throughout B.C.

“Our Dice & Ice event is a very special night for our players, partners and fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations and President of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “More than 140 organizations across B.C. have benefitted from Canucks for Kids Fund grants and we all know the need continues to grow. Thank you to everyone who brings this event to life to make our community better.”

For the 23rd Dice & Ice, more than 150 outstanding auction items are available this year including player and team experiences, concerts, travel, wine and signed sports memorabilia! Bidding for these items and so many more will close at 9:00pm PT on January 19th. Further details on the much-anticipated Canucks Family Baskets will be announced later this week. All bids can be submitted at Canucks.com/auction.

Further details about the Dice & Ice LIVE Auction, featuring several once-in-a-lifetime prizes, will be announced in the coming days!

The Canucks for Kids Fund – Fund a Need Program is live again this year. With your generous support, we can help provide specialized care to children at Canuck Place, as well as vital reading and education programs through the Canucks Family Education Centre. We can offer hockey programs to underprivileged youth in BC, support the outstanding programming offered to children and youth on the autism spectrum through the Canucks Autism Network, and so much more. All donations made through Fund A Need are eligible for a full tax receipt.

About Dice & Ice:

The Dice & Ice Gala is a business formal event that provides the opportunity for guests to mix and mingle with Canucks players, coaches, management, and alumni while enjoying the casino-style gala reception. Canucks players will participate in a variety of casino-style activities including blackjack and roulette, as well as photo booths, prize wheel, human slot machine, mystery puck wall, and table-hosting for the dinner portion of the evening.

Proceeds from the Dice & Ice Gala support the Canucks for Kids Fund and their core beneficiaries including the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. The 22nd Dice & Ice Gala, hosted in January of 2024, raised more than $1,000,000, which helped our core beneficiaries provide resources directly supporting children’s health and wellness, the development of grassroots hockey, education, and social impact programs throughout British Columbia.