Closing Out the Home Schedule with Fan Appreciation Night Against Visiting Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks will play their final regular-season game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames on Fan Appreciation Night.

Following a 3-1 victory on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers, the Canucks now set their eyes on the other Alberta team and can clinch the Pacific Division title with a single point in Tuesday’s game or could get some help from the San Jose Sharks on Monday and can clinch the Pacific if they can beat the Oilers.

The Flames have collected wins in three of their last four games and have averaged four goals a night in their recent run of winning.

Nazem Kadri has been the most consistent scorer all season long for the Flames. He has picked up eight points in his last four games and is now up to 74 points in 80 games. Kadri is playing on the Flames’ top line alongside Martin Pospisil and former Canuck Andrei Kuzmenko.

Two-time AHL goalie of the year and one-time AHL MVP, Dustin Wolf has started three of their last four games and has now made 14 starts this season. He possesses a 6-7-1 record to go with a .891% save percentage.

The Flames’ power play has been clicking at a high percentage over their last nine games. They have converted on 41.9% of their opportunities and have scored 13 goals on the man-advantage in that time.

Quick Hits on the Competition:

Yegor Sharangovich is the only member of the 30-goal club. He currently sits at 31 goals on the season.

Rasmus Andersson is the leading-man for minutes played this season, he is averaging 23:51 per game.

The Flames have the 11th-ranked penalty kill in the league and have killed off 80.9% of their penalties this season.

The Canucks play their final home game of the season on Tuesday and will have Thatcher Demko back between the pipes.

Demko has not played since March 9th. His 34-13-2 record is as impressive as it gets in the NHL this season and on top of that, he has recorded a career-high five shutouts and held a .917% save percentage.

With the man-advantage, the Canucks have converted on 22.7% of their power plays and currently sit tied for 10th in conversion percentage. Each of Brock Boeser (16), Elias Pettersson (13), and J.T. Miller (10) have double-digit goals on the power play this season and Quinn Hughes has picked up a team-leading 32 assists.