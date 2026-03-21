CANUCKS TO HOST NEXT GEN GAME, PRESENTED BY ESSO, ON MARCH 21

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to celebrate the next generation of Canucks fans with an action-packed night when they host the St. Louis Blues on March 21st at 4:00pm. Fans can dive into youth-inspired activities and experiences that spotlight emerging players, creators, and future leaders shaping the world around them.

“Next Gen Game is about celebrating young talent making an impact across all industries,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “From sports and entertainment to innovation and creativity, this event gives us a chance to recognize the passion and drive of the next generation and bring everyone together for a night of inspiration and fun.”

Next Gen Night Highlights:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early and kick off the celebration at the Party on the North Plaza starting at 2:00pm, featuring live music and fun activities, including ball hockey, for fans to enjoy!

In Game Entertainment: Throughout the evening, young fans and aspiring sports professionals will take centre stage as part of the game-night experience. Olivia will step in as special guest host alongside Kat and Ronil, while Dax brings the energy as guest PA announcer. Up-and-coming young DJs will also be on the concourse, bringing the good vibes! Michaella will deliver powerful renditions of the national anthems, and fan favourite Mikhael will be on the scene as Junior Reporter. The excitement continues during the intermissions, with a Mini Minor hockey game in the first and an electric performance from School of Rock in the second. Don’t miss this fun-filled night celebrating the next generation of talent!

Next Gen Market: Visit the concourse between Sections 101–103 and 316 to explore a lively marketplace filled with creative offerings from youth entrepreneurs and organizations. Discover handmade goods, unique accessories, and original creations, with something for everyone. Stop by Mini Makers Market featuring Triple Charmz, The Craft Co, Mini-Cute, The Lettering Lemon, KY Crochet, and Safras Resin Art!

Don't miss out on this unforgettable celebration of the next generation! Secure your tickets now and join us for Next Gen Night! Grab your tickets HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com. For single game tickets to a Vancouver Canucks home game, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights:

Next Gen Game, presented by ESSO – March 21 vs St Louis Blues

Autism Acceptance Night – March 26 vs Los Angeles Kings