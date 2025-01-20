Canucks to Host Lunar New Year Celebration Honouring the 'Year of the Snake', Presented by TD

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to announce details of their seventh annual Lunar New Year Celebration, presented by TD, taking place on January 21st when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres.

The 2025 Lunar New Year marks the Year of the Snake, symbolizing reflection, growth, and personal transformation. By embracing the Snake’s wisdom, adaptability, and strategic approach, individuals can navigate the year with grace and achieve their full potential.

“Lunar New Year is a meaningful occasion to celebrate the vibrant traditions of East Asian cultures while reflecting the diversity that makes our community so unique,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The Year of the Snake invites us to come together with our fans to honour these traditions and foster deeper connections through shared experiences.”

The Canucks will commemorate the Year of the Snake with a new Lunar New Year merchandise collection, available at VanBase.ca and in-store, designed by local artist Nicole Jang. The skate logo is reimagined as the Snake logo, in a festive gold and red colour palette that tells a story through its intricate design to celebrate our diverse fanbase and community. The Windows of Perspective, shown as the pattern on the body of the snake, show intersective lines and shares that reflect unity and harmony. The Shou Character Pattern on the head of the snake is an ancient symbol of longevity and good fortune. The Lucky Lozenge pattern on the tip of the tail is considered a symbol of victory and success.

Lunar New Year activations include:

Arrive early for the Lunar New Year Party on the Plaza! Featuring Light up letters for photo opportunities and live music from the Chinatown funk band Son of James.

Custom Lunar New Year Mini Hockey sticks will be handed out to the first 5,000 fans at entry.

A Lunar New Year celebration in sections 122-103, featuring the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, Elimin8Hate, a special jersey display from the Chinese Canadian Museum, food samples from Hon’s Wonton House, and cookies available for purchase from Bak’d.

In game celebrations including guest host Nhi Do, Intermission performances by Shea Liu, MAMAKEISH POP, and SYL Wushu Taiji Qigong Institute.

A Lunar New Year merchandise collection featuring hoodies, hats, pucks, t-shirts, and more available at Vanbase.ca.

$20,000 donation to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation will be made on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

About Lunar New Year:

Lunar New Year is a holiday that marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar traditionally used in many East Asian countries including China, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and more. In these countries, this is one of the most important holidays of the year. Red is the most popular colour for Lunar New Year celebrations because of its association with happiness, good fortune, and wealth. It is also believed to ward off evil spirits, hence the red lanterns, red firecrackers, and red envelopes.

Lunar New Year is a holiday with many traditions and celebrations. One tradition is the thorough cleaning of one's home to rid the resident of any lingering bad luck or misfortune. Family dinners also occur as people travel all over the world to reunite with their families to enjoy a meal together at the start of the new year. Distributing red envelopes is another common tradition in which older relatives give red envelopes to younger children to wish them good luck, health, and fortune in the new year.

Tickets are still available to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights. For more information, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Future Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights