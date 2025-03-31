CANUCKS TO HOST 6TH ANNUAL AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks Autism Network (CAN) are honoured to host their 6th annual Autism Acceptance Night at Rogers Arena, as the Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 2. Coinciding with World Autism Day, the game will be a celebration of inclusion and acceptance, featuring voices from the CAN community.

“We are excited to host the 6th annual Autism Acceptance Night at Rogers Arena,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “At Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we are deeply proud of our support of the Canucks Autism Network. Inclusion is at the heart of what we do, and we’re committed to their work fostering supportive spaces and delivering impactful programs that empower individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.”

Autism Acceptance Night highlights include:

A powerful rendition of the Canadian national anthem by local professional singer with autism, Miriah Reitmeier.

Local professional PA announcer on the autism spectrum, Ryan Chilton, will be joining Al Murdoch for in-game announcing.

A musical performance by CAN participant Lazarus, alongside his sister Estella.

CAN hockey players will be joining Canucks players on the ice for the starting lineup.

Visit the CAN booth in the Community Corner at Section 111 to learn more about autism acceptance.

Rogers Arena is proud to be recognized as an Autism Accessible Facility, dedicated to supporting, welcoming, and including fans on the autism spectrum. Our commitment is to cultivate an inclusive atmosphere for all attendees, ensuring a positive game experience for all. In collaboration with CAN, we offer in-game accessibility services and resources to consistently support our fans. These resources include CAN Sensory Kits, featuring noise-cancelling earphones, a sensory toy, a visual walkthrough, an arena map, and a game-night timeline. Additionally, for those seeking respite from the sensory-rich environment, a quiet room is available, subject to availability. Fans can request access to these resources at Guest Services booths located at sections 114 and 311.

About Canucks Autism Network:

Founded in 2008, Canucks Autism Network (CAN) provides programs to individuals on the autism spectrum and their families, while promoting acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives across BC and beyond. Last year, CAN delivered 647 programs across BC. One of the three major charities supported by CSE and the Canucks for Kids Fund, CAN currently supports over 20,000 individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families and relies on over 700 trained staff and dedicated volunteers to deliver their community-level programs.

1 in 25 children in B.C. are on the autism spectrum.

