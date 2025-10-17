Canucks Take On Blackhawks in Chicago for Second Game of Back-to-Back

By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks put up five goals on Thursday night as they took down the undefeated Dallas Stars, but there’s no rest for the team as they travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks in their second game of a back-to-back.

Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes, and Filip Hronek each had multi-point games in the win over Dallas.

“I think it’s good for them to get going and get the confidence of some of these guys. It’s early in the year, but it’s nice for guys that are used to getting points [to] get a point or two. It’s good for them,” said head coach Adam Foote.

The Blackhawks will be rested, but the Canucks will have momentum after taking down one of the premier teams in the Western Conference.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Blackhawks come into Friday’s game with a 2-2-1 record. Their most recent game was on Wednesday, as they picked up an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
  • Connor Bedard picked up three assists in their win over the Blues. He is now up to six points (2g-4a) on the season.
  • Alex Vlasic and Sam Rinzel play on the Blackhawks’ top defence pairing. The Blackhawks have run with seven defencemen and 11 forwards in most of their games this season.
  • Ilya Mikheyev is leading his team with three goals.

The Story: Three for Three

Brock Boeser, Kiefer Sherwood, and Brock Boeser are in a three-way tie for the most goals on the Canucks.

Each of the trio above has three goals through four games played.

Boeser has one power play goal.

Sherwood has a shorthanded goal.

Chytil has a game-winning goal.

When and Where to Watch

Friday’s game is a 5:30 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

