Canucks Score Three Goals During Final Minute in a Comeback for the Record Books

GAME RECAP - CDC 40

The Vancouver Canucks came up huge in the final minute of regulation and picked up an overtime winner from Kiefer Sherwood to pick up two points to begin their final road trip of the season.

We saw a combined five power play goals in the second-last road game of the season and the Canucks made history in the third period with some late-game heroics from Aatu Räty and Pius Suter.

“It was a full 60 minutes, going down 2-0 in special teams [goals] is not easy, but we stuck with it,” said Suter following the win. “We got a couple of nice power play goals, and then at the end, it’s just because we believed and battled to the end and made some nice plays.”

The Canucks trailed 3-0 after two periods but came out and dropped a five-spot in the third period, making history by becoming the first team to comeback from a three-goal deficit in the final minute of play.

Conor Garland had a big night and picked up three primary assists. He is now up to 48 points through 77 games played. Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes each had two assists in the game. Hughes is now up to 58 assists and 74 points this season.

When he spoke to the media at the morning availability, Rick Tocchet said he wanted his team to play hard and to the end. He liked the way his team played on Tuesday night and credited the young players for their emotional involvement in the comeback.

“It’s huge for development. You’re sitting on the bench as a young kid. It’s 5-2, and with whatever time is left, it looks like we’re going to lose. Then we score a goal, and you see the fight, the diagrams, ‘hey, we’re doing this,’ there weren’t guys hanging their head,” said Tocchet.

“I think it’s huge for the young guys. And to be honest, they were up on the bench, and they were alive. They were cheering the guys on who were on the ice. So, yeah, that’s big for development.”

Goals

Mikko Rantanen and Mason Marchment scored power play goals in the opening frame to give the Stars a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

Matt Duchene put home his 30th of the season in the second period. The Stars would take a 3-0 lead into the third period.

But that is where it got fun.

Jake DeBrusk got the party going with his 25th goal of the season just 17 seconds into the third. He came down the left wing on the power play and banked the puck off Casey DeSmith to give the Canucks their first goal of the game.

Victor Mancini got in on the power play scoring just a few minutes later when he wired home a wrist shot for his first goal as a Canuck.

The Canucks were within one goal, but the Stars came back with a pair of goals off the sticks of Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund (empty net).

That made it 5-2 late in the third and then the Canucks became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of a game.

Aatu Räty scored with just under a minute remaining in the game. It was Räty’s fifth goal in his last seven games.

Pius Suter then found space in the slot and buried his 23rd goal of the season off a great pass from Conor Garland.

Suter struck again with six seconds left and his 24th of the year forced overtime.

The Canucks earned a power play in the extra frame but were unable to score. Just seconds later, with the game at four-on-four, Kiefer Sherwood ripped home his 18th of the season to seal the victory.

Up Next

The Canucks play their final road game of the season on Thursday, April 10th against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.

