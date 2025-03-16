Canucks Roll Over Blackhawks with Balanced Attack in 6-2 Victory

The Vancouver Canucks had all four lines rolling as they beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 at Rogers Arena.

Half a dozen players had multi-point nights, and 11 players tallied at least one point.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he liked that every line contributed and spreading the minutes out helps the team, especially in a back-to-back when the Canucks will play again in less than 24 hours.

"Every game, you’ve got to treat it like a playoff game. They're [Utah] a team that did a practice today, and they’re a rush team. They're really good off the rush, I know it's a quick turnover, but we’ve got to really dial in on how we're going to defend that rush, because if we can defend the rush, we'll be okay,” Tocchet said.

Hughes broke the ice on the scoreboard. He said it was good to get the win and was happy to see his teammates get rewarded on the scoresheet for their hard work.

“Those guys really have done a great job for us all year long and I'm glad that they got rewarded, and we're going to need them to keep going. We’ve got 16 [games] left now and it's going to have to be all of us,” Hughes said.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist and said scoring six goals gave the group confidence that they can score in bunches. He said coming back with a strong third period after a softer second showed maturity and growth.

“The way we responded in the third is good,” Pettersson said.

“We were fired up; it was good to see. I think other than the second period I liked our game, and we just have to keep on building every game.”

Artūrs Šilovs stopped 17 of 19 shots he faced, and it gave him a boost to help the team seal the win. He said he felt fast in the crease tonight and his tracking felt good and even though it’s been a tough season he’s learned a lot.

“It's ups and downs. There's always a lot to learn from and I think for me, it's maybe not the best experience, but it's experience, and I think I can grow from that,” Šilovs said.

Goals

In the first period, Hughes drove down the left side, going far side on Arvid Soderblom for his 15th goal of the season.