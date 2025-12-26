Canucks Prospects Join Insider Podcast to Discuss the World Juniors Tournament

Canucks prospects Braeden Cootes, Wilson Björck, and Basile Sansonnens join Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss representing their countries in this year's World Juniors Tournament.

Braeden Cootes

What has been an incredible past six months for Braeden Cootes from being drafted into the NHL, and playing three games with the Vancouver Canucks, will finish off with him representing Team Canada at the World Juniors Tournament for the very first time in his career.

“Anytime you get to put on that Canadian jersey, it’s a huge honour. [I’ve] been lucky enough to do it a few times now.”

Canada’s World Juniors team features the best U20 players in the country, and this year is no different, with several first round and projected first-round picks making the lineup for Canada this year. Getting to play with this level of talent has been very exciting for Cootes thus far.

“The practices are awesome,” Cootes said. “You get to play with the best players, and they’re always the most fun practices I have during the season, especially with the intensity level and how good everyone is. There’s not a bad player on the ice.”

It’s always a huge honour getting to represent your country, and Cootes highlighted the moment he got the call that he would be making the team this year.

“I was super excited and honoured. It’s a pretty hard team to get invited into the camp, so it was really cool.”

Cootes spoke about what Canadians can expect to see from their U20 team this year, recognizing that the past couple of tournaments have not been up to the standards that Canadians and the players have hoped for.

“We have a really good team,” Cootes said. “It’s pretty insane, the talent level we have. Good forwards, good defence, really good goalies, good coaches, good management, so [I’m] really excited.”

Canada begins their tournament on Friday and Cootes hopes to be a steady contributor and bring his very best throughout each game of the tournament this year.

“Anytime you put on that jersey, you’re bringing your best,” Cootes said. “It’s a special jersey to wear, [and] there’s a lot of history, a lot of gold medals, [a] lot of championships.”

Canada will play their first game of the tournament against Czechia at 5:30 p.m P.T.

Wilson Björck

Canucks prospect Wilson Björck was also drafted just this past June, in the fifth round, and has recently made his debut in North American hockey, where he is currently playing NCAA hockey at Colorado College, an experience he has thrived in thus far.

“I love every second of it, living with a roommate in a college dorm, living the American dream. It’s been great,” Björck said. “I love the team, I love the environment in Colorado, so I haven't really been adjusting very much. I had a great time, so it’s been good.”

Björck will be representing his home country of Sweden at the tournament this year for the first time, with an added level of excitement on getting to compete alongside his brother, who will also be on the team.

“World Juniors is something you’ve been striving to accomplish and to compete for your country is just amazing. To do that with my brother, it’s incredible.”

Making a solid impact is something that Björck hopes to accomplish during this tournament and believes he has the skill set in his game to do so.

“As soon as I move my feet, and when I have the puck on the tape, I’m playing my best hockey,” Björck said. “I’m a guy who wants to make an impact on the game, and I just try to work hard, skate as much as possible, and win puck battles in the corner.”

Sweden has consistently brought high caliber teams to this tournament, with this year being no different. Björck has high hopes for the team this year and is confident in their skill and mindset to be successful and win a championship.

Sweden plays their first game of the tournament on Friday against Slovakia at 10:00 a.m P. T.

Basile Sansonnens

Canucks prospect Basile Sansonnens was drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL entry draft and will be representing Switzerland at the World Juniors tournament for the second time of his young hockey career.

“I’m really excited to play this tournament [and I] already played last year [and it] was really fun,” Sansonnens said. “I think we have a great team, so we’re looking forward to play[ing] in the tournament.”

With this being Sansonnens second appearance at this tournament, he believes that the prior experience has helped to elevate his confidence this year, and will allow him to feel more comfortable each game

“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect, and now I’m going to know the level that it’s going to be. I’m pretty confident going into the tournament, so I think it’s going to be good for us.”

Sansonnens is currently playing professional hockey for the Lausanne Hockey Club in the Swiss League and shared his experience adapting to playing against opponents that are, on average, much stronger and larger than at the youth level.

“Men are bigger and stronger, so you need [a] couple of games to adapt and see what you’re going to face through the year, but I think now I can play with those guys so that's really nice,” Sansonnens said. “I mean, they’re strong, but I’m also strong, so that’s good.”

Sansonnens also shared his thoughts on Team Switzerland this year and believes that they have a high level of compete and desire to medal in the tournament this year.

“Our defence is pretty strong. We have a couple experienced guys playing pro hockey already, and then we have really fast forwards, so we had a lot of speed,” Sansonnens said. “I think we compete a lot, so it’s not going to be fun for the other team to play against us.”

Switzerland will play their first game of the tournament against the United States on December 27, at 3:00 p.m P.T.

Watch the latest episode here: