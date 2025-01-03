Canucks Host Predators on Friday Night for Second Game of Back-to-Back

The Vancouver Canucks return to home ice for a quick stop to play the second game of a back-to-back on Friday night as they face the Nashville Predators for the second time this season.

Following three consecutive losses to close out the 2024, the Predators have had a couple of days off as they navigate through a season-long six-game road trip.

The Preds come into Friday’s game with an 11-20-7 record and currently sit seventh in the Central Division. They are the lowest-scoring team in the league and average 2.39 goals per game.

Though the goals have not come in the first half of the season, you would have to imagine that the Preds will not be able to maintain their league-low 6.19% shooting percentage at five-on-five.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Jonathan Marchessault has been a bright spot for offence through the Predators’ scoring troubles. The free agent acquisition leads the Preds with 14 goals this season and has scored 11 of those goals at even-strength.

Steven Stamkos is the only other player on the Preds’ roster with double-digit goals. The 34-year-old forward has 11 goals on the year and leads his club with seven tucks on the power play.

Of the 38 games played this season, goaltender Juuse Saros has started 30 of them. Saros has an 8-16-6 record with a .903% save percentage, 2.82 goals against average and three shutouts this season.

Roman Josi is one of eight defencemen in the league who averages more than 25 minutes per game. Josi plays on the top power play unit and is with Luke Schenn on the top pairing at five-on-five.

The Preds’ power play ranks 21st in the league with an 18.7% conversion rate. We mentioned Stamkos leading the way with seven goals on the man-advantage and Josi leads with nine assists on the power play.

The Story: Jake DeBrusk’s Presence Around the Net

In his first season with the Canucks, Jake DeBrusk leads the team with 16 goals in 37 games played. The 28-year-old winger has found success fitting into the team’s system and structure and has a scoring touch around the net.

DeBrusk leads all Canucks players with 58 high-danger scoring chances this season and has shown that he can fit in with multiple linemates as well as contribute to the power play.

Two of his goals have been game-winning goals and he, Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes, Max Sasson, and Kiefer Sherwood are the five Canucks who have played in over 10 games and have a goal share over 60% at five-on-five. DeBrusk has been on the ice for 26 goals for 17 goals against (60.5%).

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 6g-0a-6p

J.T. Miller: 0g-6a-6p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-3a-5p

Quinn Hughes: 1g-4a-5p

Conor Garland: 2g-2a-4p

When and Where to Watch

Friday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start, and you can watch it on Sportsnet or listen along to the radio call with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.