Canucks Agree to Terms with Vilmer Alriksson on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Vilmer Alriksson on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Vilmer had a solid training camp and continues to develop and improve,” said Allvin. “We really like his size, skating ability and skillset and we will continue to monitor his progress and work with him this year to help Vilmer get ready to take another step forward in his hockey career.”

Alriksson, 19, recently completed his first OHL season with the Guelph Storm, recording 33 points (17-16-33) and 35 penalty minutes in 67 games. He established personal bests in goals, assists and points and collected an additional point (1-0-1) in four playoff games spent with the Storm.

Prior to his OHL career, the Stockholm, Sweden native played 43 games for Djurgardens Jr., where he recorded 21 points (12-9-21) and 22 penalty minutes.

The 6’6”, 234-pound forward was originally selected by Vancouver in the fourth round, 107th overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.