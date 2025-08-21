VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE UPDATES TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today updates within the team’s Hockey Operations department.

Brian Hamilton has been promoted to Head Equipment Manager, Mac Stewart and Brodie St. Jacques are Assistant Equipment Managers, and John Stewart joins full-time as an Assistant Equipment Manager and Visiting Room Attendant. Ian Beckenstein has been promoted to Video Coach and Evan Mathias has been hired as Assistant Video Coach. Taylor Philips has been promoted to Executive Assistant, Hockey Operations.