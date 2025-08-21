VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE UPDATES TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS DEPARTMENT

STATEMENT - EMAIL
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today updates within the team’s Hockey Operations department.

Brian Hamilton has been promoted to Head Equipment Manager, Mac Stewart and Brodie St. Jacques are Assistant Equipment Managers, and John Stewart joins full-time as an Assistant Equipment Manager and Visiting Room Attendant. Ian Beckenstein has been promoted to Video Coach and Evan Mathias has been hired as Assistant Video Coach. Taylor Philips has been promoted to Executive Assistant, Hockey Operations.

News Feed

Building Blue: Aku Koskenvuo Cashes in on Summer of Hockey

Brett McLean Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Being Back in B.C. and His New Role

Building Blue: Confidence, Consistency, and the Next Step for Gabe Chiarot

Kevin Dean on Canucks Insider Podcast: ‘I’m Excited to Dig in and Work’

Building Blue: Busy Basile Sansonnens Prepares for Second World Junior Championships and Pro Hockey in Switzerland

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH VITALI KRAVTSOV ON ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Kevin Lankinen Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss What He Loves About Vancouver and His Offseason Work 

Building Blue: Parker Alcos Focused on Skating, Strength, and Steady Growth for Next Season 

Evander Kane Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Growing Up a Canucks Fan and Expectations for Next Season

Building Blue: It Was One Heck of a Rookie Season for Ty Mueller

Nils Höglander, Nils Åman and Wilson Björck Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Their Development and Offseason Work

CANUCKS ACQUIRE 4TH ROUND PICK IN 2028 FROM TORONTO

Building Blue: Canucks Newcomer Chase Stillman Primed to Elevate His Game in Third Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Prospect Development

Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Taking his Game to the Next Level