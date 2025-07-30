Building Blue: Parker Alcos Focused on Skating, Strength, and Steady Growth for Next Season 

Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos has continued along the steady and focused development path he’s carved out for himself since being drafted. After his second time at Canucks’ development camp, the 19-year-old defenceman is channelling the familiarity and feedback from his first year into a targeted summer of work.

“In my second year of development camp, I added confidence that I know the staff that much better, and seeing so many familiar faces, and other draft picks also coming back for their second time. It made it go way smoother and less of a mental game,” Alcos said.

The 6’3”, 180-pound defender plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings and is going into his third full season in the WHL. He’s a strong skater with smooth puck movement and an ability to transition the puck and create odd-man rushes for his teammates. Skating is the foundation of his game and is something the Port Moody native has leaned into this offseason while training in Burnaby.

One of the more unique aspects of his development journey this past year has been his continued connection with Canucks’ development coach Mike Komisarek. Since being drafted last year, Alcos says Komisarek has played a significant role in his progress.

“The Canucks development staff is a great aspect to have, especially with Mike Komisarek and how nice he’s been. He’s been jumping on calls with me, going over games, and just chatting about life,” Alcos said.