Building Blue: Parker Alcos Focused on Skating, Strength, and Steady Growth for Next Season 

Parker Alcos Dev Camp 2025
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos has continued along the steady and focused development path he’s carved out for himself since being drafted. After his second time at Canucks’ development camp, the 19-year-old defenceman is channelling the familiarity and feedback from his first year into a targeted summer of work.

“In my second year of development camp, I added confidence that I know the staff that much better, and seeing so many familiar faces, and other draft picks also coming back for their second time. It made it go way smoother and less of a mental game,” Alcos said.

The 6’3”, 180-pound defender plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings and is going into his third full season in the WHL. He’s a strong skater with smooth puck movement and an ability to transition the puck and create odd-man rushes for his teammates. Skating is the foundation of his game and is something the Port Moody native has leaned into this offseason while training in Burnaby.

One of the more unique aspects of his development journey this past year has been his continued connection with Canucks’ development coach Mike Komisarek. Since being drafted last year, Alcos says Komisarek has played a significant role in his progress.

“The Canucks development staff is a great aspect to have, especially with Mike Komisarek and how nice he’s been. He’s been jumping on calls with me, going over games, and just chatting about life,” Alcos said.

Alcos is also trying to take another step in his physical development and has found consistency in the gym, lifting four times a week and doing sprint and conditioning work on the track to build strength, stamina, and agility. Gaining weight has been a focus this summer, as he looks to bulk up for the rigours of a WHL season, and eventually, the pro level. It includes a regimented routine of consuming 4,500 to 5,000 calories per day.

“I’m just eating 24-7 at this point,” he laughed. “I’ll eat four full meals a day and prep snacks in between – steak and rice, chicken and rice, all that. I’m eating to eat; it’s not even for the taste.”

Alcos is focused on improving his poise with the puck and his play under pressure. He’s been working with Kaivo Hockey’s interactive training system that uses visual cues to challenge his vision on the ice and decision-making under pressure.

“I’m skating with Kaivo right now, and they’re doing a lot of peripheral and pre-scanning stuff, which will help with my game, especially being a defenceman and being able to break out and make a quick pass,” Alcos explained.

The hard work is all geared towards heading back to Oil Kings training camp at the end of August in peak form. With the experience of his first WHL playoff run under his belt, where Edmonton went the distance in a seven-game series, Alcos is aware of the physical and mental toll of playoff hockey. It takes a lot to maintain the hard work he’s put in during the summer deep into the season.

“Playoffs are their own thing compared to the regular season,” Alcos said. “Back-to-back games make it so much harder in the longer series, like playing up to game seven. I had to stay on top of my eating, recovery, and hydration to keep skating at my best. That’s something I’ve taken into my offseason mindset.”

When he’s not training, Alcos enjoys taking advantage of B.C.’s natural beauty, hiking throughout the Lower Mainland on days off.

With about a month remaining before Oil Kings’ camp, Alcos is locked in on getting bigger, stronger, faster, and continuing to add layers to his game. The foundation is solid, and the focus is clear.

“My goal is to show up in the best shape possible. I want to keep building my game and make sure my strengths keep being my strengths, even as the pace gets harder,” Alcos said.

Alcos is making the most of every day this summer. With another development camp behind him, he’s working towards competing at the next level.

