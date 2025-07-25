Evander Kane Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Growing Up a Canucks Fan and Expectations for Next Season

Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane joins Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to talk about signing with the hometown team and what he’s looking forward to in being a Canuck.

Entering his 17th NHL season, Kane talks about playing in 930 games and edging closer to the 1000-game milestone. He reflects on his childhood idols and the significance of playing back in Vancouver.

“Being able to put on a Vancouver Canucks uniform is really special. I grew up watching the Canucks, Markus Näslund was my favorite Canuck growing up by far,” Kane said. “When I was in my first year Pee Wee, the North Shore Club, Dylan Crawford was one of our goalies, and Mark Crawford was the coach at the time. And we got to partake in the skills competition that year. So that was pretty cool to meet some of those guys, and we went to the Quebec tournament, which we ended up winning that year as the Vancouver Canucks. So hopefully we can continue those good memories with the Canuck uniform on.”

The Vancouver native talks about being drafted to Atlanta, his first exhibition game against Paul Kariya, experiences of playing in Canadian and American markets. The father of four reflects on the sacrifices his parents made for him to get to where he is now, and he shares the impact of his father's influence on his career.

“My dad was a big part of that journey. Without him, I wouldn't be here today as a National Hockey League player. I am very fortunate to have somebody like him work with me from such a young age all the way until even now,” Kane said.

Kane learned a lot from playing with Connor McDavid and has playoff experience in six of the last eight seasons. He looks forward to the opportunity to play with Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks’ potential for success.

“Obviously playing against him, he's an incredibly gifted skater, great edge work, really dynamic. Not only is he a defenceman, but he can really help attack in the offence, off the rush and also in zone – just a hard guy to handle. So obviously when he has the puck it's a good idea to try to get yourself open in the shooting position, and for me, that's something I'll be looking to do. So really excited to be playing with him,” Kane said.

He welcomes the opportunity to play in key situations with the Canucks next season and bring physicality and competitiveness to the team.

“I think anytime you're on the power play regularly, you're touching the puck, I think for any offensive guy who scores goals, that helps your game,” Kane said. “So just getting more touches, more looks, more opportunity, getting put in the right situations I know I'll be able to capitalize and have success. I think obviously that's going to be a big part of my job in helping this team win.”

Kane played against Adam Foote as a youngster in the league and has a lot of respect for the Canucks’ bench boss. Kane highlights the benefits of having a coach with extensive NHL playing experience and success.

“We got an opportunity to chat a couple of weeks ago and meet in person. He seems like a real charismatic guy, really easy to talk to. He's a guy that obviously understands the league incredibly well, has a great perspective as a successful player. So, I think as a coach he can really relate to guys in the room, and from everything I've heard about him, and from the short time I've spent with him, I’m really excited to work with him, and it’s really a nice change for me,” Kane said.

Kane also talks about his community involvement that started in Buffalo, serving underprivileged kids during the holiday season, as well as other special events throughout the year. Giving back and making a positive impact in the lives of children is important to him and is something that means even more to him since becoming a father.

Watch the latest episode here: