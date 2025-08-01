Kevin Lankinen Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss What He Loves About Vancouver and His Offseason Work 

Kevin Lankinen joins Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to talk about his season, signing a five-year contract extension, what he loves about Vancouver, and what he focuses on in the offseason.

Lankinen had confidence coming last season from the preparation he’s put in over his career, the work he’s put in throughout the summers and all the mental prep that he’s put into his game.

He talks about his hockey journey and finding his place between the pipes, as he was always drawn to be the last line of defence. He dives into the reason Finland turns out so many top goaltenders and what it means to him to represent his country at international events.

“We had these heroes, these goalies that played really well, the Kurri’s and Kiprusoff’s, and all these guys who kind of paved the way. A lot of kids grow up and they’re like, ‘I want to be like that’, and I was like that too,” Lankinen said. “I didn’t want to be the next Teemu Selänne or Saku Koivu, I wanted to be the next Kiprusoff.”

Lankinen shares that playing 51 games last season and working with Marko Torenius has improved his game more than in any other season previously.

“I’m just really excited to keep working with him because he’s such a brilliant goalie mind. He does his thing, he’s calm, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low, but he’s still expecting you to perform on a consistent level, whether it’s practice or a game,” Lankinen said. “So, I’m really excited about the future, because now that we can just continue building from where we are right now, only the sky’s the limit.”

Lanks talks about the warm welcome he received when he came to Vancouver. He’s enjoyed working in tandem with Thatcher Demko and has tried to incorporate some of Demko’s skills into his own game when it comes to managing traffic.

He speaks about the value Marcus Pettersson adds to the team and his leadership in the locker room.

“He’s been unbelievable. He’s so steady on and off the ice. I think he’s bringing some good attitude, [and] some good swagger within the locker room. He’s loud, he’s vocal, and his game speaks for itself. He’s such a solid guy and I think [he’s] a great addition to our team,” he said.

As Lankinen works on the mental side of the game, he draws inspiration from many of his teammates and how they approach the game.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Tyler Myers. He’s been driving me back and forth from the airport; we’ve been having some really good conversations. He took me under his wing a little bit too, just to show around the city and kind of helped me with a lot of new things within Vancouver. The other guy is obviously Quinn, looking at him, how good and dialled he is every game. He wants to be the best; he wants to be as great as he can be. And the way he’s carrying the team, there’s a lot on his shoulders. He’s playing as much as anybody in the league, and he’s still like, bringing it in every single night. That just sets the tone for the rest of the room and creates the culture here,” he said.

Lankinen loves the outdoors and is grateful to play in a city where he can head to the ocean or the mountains and feel grounded. He also says the support of the fanbase is exceptional and feels like the city embraced him as much as his teammates have.

“It’s been really cool, and I’m really thankful for all the love that I’ve got this year. Obviously, coming in as a new guy, and just feeling the support of the fans and how many people – whether if it’s after a game with the fans or just going out for groceries – and people come and congratulate on a good game or a win or something that’s just a cool part of the city,” Lankinen said.

Lankinen spends his summers in Helsinki and skates with 20-30 NHL players in that area. The offseason for a goaltender includes working on speed and strength, and also includes flexibility and other aspects skaters don’t necessarily need to focus on.

“I’ve found a good recipe with my offseason training,” Lankinen said. “I have great people back home that I’ve been working with for years. I’ve built a team around myself that is the best that I can find, the best around not just Finland, but like in the world and in Europe. They’ve seen places, different sports, and you kind of surround yourself with the best possible team; I think that’s what kind of led me to this point as well. Coming in as a free agent, I’m able to perform because I’ve done the work.”

