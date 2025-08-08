Kevin Dean on Canucks Insider Podcast: ‘I’m Excited to Dig in and Work’

Insider Podcast - Youtube Thumbnail_Ep 27 Kevin Dean
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Going into his 20th season behind the bench, Vancouver Canucks defensive coach Kevin Dean joins Canucks Insider podcast host Chris Faber to talk about his playing career, his excitement to coach the defensive corps, and how he hopes to bring the best out of the players.

Dean won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and felt fortunate to experience that in his first foray into the NHL. He spent the 1994-95 season between the AHL and NHL and won the Calder Cup with the Devils’ affiliate Albany River Rats before joining the Devils in the conference finals.

“My mentality was just don't screw this up for the guys that have been here, because they almost won it the year before. They lost in game seven in double overtime to the Rangers, who won. So, my mentality was just to go out and do my job and don’t screw it up for the guys that had been here,” Dean said.

He talks about learning the fundamentals and habits that players need to be everyday NHL defenceman from Hockey Hall of Famer Larry Robinson. Dean’s philosophy is employing the fundamentals and encouraging players to lean into their unique talents and instincts on the ice.

Coming to a team with a back end that has a mix of experience and youth is an exciting opportunity for Dean.

“You're looking at Tyler Myers, Quinn Hughes is an elite defenseman, [Derek] Forbort’s been around a long time, Marcus Pettersson has been around a while now. So that experience, it's going to be a totally different ball game for me,” Dean said. “From what I've heard, they're great people. Every one of these guys is just an awesome person, so I'm excited to dig in and work.”

Dean says knowing how you want to play as a team is half the battle and is impressed by how precise and certain Adam Foote is about their game plan for next season.

Known for being a great communicator, Dean tailors his coaching style to individuals to help them take their game to another level.

“Everyone's a little bit different, how they want to be approached, and how they want to be coached. I want to convey to them that if you want a lot of video, I'll give you a lot of video. If you don't want a lot of video, but you want me to be hard on you, I'll be hard on you,” Dean said.

“I want them to feel comfortable and say, ‘Hey, Kevin, can we do more of this? Let's do less of this,’ and try to have good, open communication so that I know where they stand, they know where I stand.”

Dean is looking forward to experiencing all the outdoor beauty and adventure that awaits in British Columbia as well. Outside of travelling to Vancouver as a player, he shares a fishing story on one of his trips to B.C. to visit his Devils teammates Scott Neidermayer when he met Jason Krog for the first time.

Watch the latest episode link here:

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit canucks.com/podcast.

News Feed

Building Blue: Busy Basile Sansonnens Prepares for Second World Junior Championships and Pro Hockey in Switzerland

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH VITALI KRAVTSOV ON ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Kevin Lankinen Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss What He Loves About Vancouver and His Offseason Work 

Building Blue: Parker Alcos Focused on Skating, Strength, and Steady Growth for Next Season 

Evander Kane Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk About Growing Up a Canucks Fan and Expectations for Next Season

Building Blue: It Was One Heck of a Rookie Season for Ty Mueller

Nils Höglander, Nils Åman and Wilson Björck Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Their Development and Offseason Work

CANUCKS ACQUIRE 4TH ROUND PICK IN 2028 FROM TORONTO

Building Blue: Canucks Newcomer Chase Stillman Primed to Elevate His Game in Third Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Prospect Development

Braeden Cootes Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Development Camp and Taking his Game to the Next Level

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BRAEDEN COOTES ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Building Blue: Wilson Björck Brings his Winning Ways to Canucks and Colorado College

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH JETT WOO ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NIKITA TOLOPILO ON A TWO-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT