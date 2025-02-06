CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH MARCUS PETTERSSON ON A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Marcus Pettersson on a six-year contract extension with a $5.5M AAV.

“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top four defenceman,” said Allvin. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”

Pettersson, 28, has appeared in 49 games this season, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks, collecting 18 points (3-15-18) and 25 penalty minutes. His Canucks debut came on February 2, 2025, where he played 25:57, second-most amongst Canucks skaters and an individual season-high.

The 6’5”, 174 lbs defenceman has appeared in 493 career NHL games over eight seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vancouver Canucks, recording 151 points (17-134-151), 294 penalty minutes, and a +77 plus/minus rating. He has also played in 25 career Stanley Cup playoff games, registering four points (0-4-4).

A native of Skellefteå, Sweden, Pettersson has represented his country on multiple occasions, including three World Championships (2019, 2022, and 2024 - bronze) as well as the 2012 World Under 17 Challenge (Gold), the 2014 U18 World Championships, and the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Pettersson was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 38th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.