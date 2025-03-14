CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH LINUS KARLSSON ON A ONE-YEAR, ONE-WAY CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Linus Karlsson on a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000.

“Linus has worked very hard on his development the past few seasons in Abbotsford and has also shown he can compete at the NHL level,” said Allvin. “He has good size and hands around the net, and we really like the way he competes on the ice.”

Karlsson, 25, spent the majority of the 2024.25 season with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), tallying 32 points (19-13-32), 22 penalty minutes and a +11 plus/minus rating. He is currently tied for second amongst all Abbotsford skaters in goals (19) and ranks third in points (32). Karlsson also played in nine games with Vancouver this season, recording a goal (1-0-1) and a +1 plus/minus rating.

In 160 career AHL games across three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, the Eksjö, Sweden native has 141 points (66-75-141), 124 penalty minutes, and a +16 plus/minus rating, along with four points (3-1-4) and 16 penalty minutes in 12 playoff contests.

Karlsson made his NHL debut on November 16, 2023, and has since played in 13 regular season games and two playoff games with the Vancouver Canucks.

Karlsson was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired on February 25th, 2019, in exchange for Jonathan Dahlen.